Disney reveals new projects, including “Inside Out 2”







By Danielle Broadway

(Reuters) – Disney and Pixar announced on Friday that the movie “Inside Out 2” is currently in development and will hit theaters in summer 2024 in the Northern Hemisphere (winter in the Southern Hemisphere).

Inside Out star Amy Poehler has announced that she will be returning for the Pixar sequel, which will focus on teenager Riley’s emotions.

Other announcements on the first day of the 2022 D23 convention for Disney fans included upcoming projects “Peter and Wendy”, “Mufasa”, a live-action “Snow White”, “Win ​​or Lose”, “Wish”, “Mundo Estranho”, “Iwájú” and “Elio”.

There have also been updates on upcoming films “Haunted Mansion”, “Disenchanted”, “Elemental” and “Abracadabra 2”.

“Peter and Wendy” is a live-action adaptation of “Peter Pan,” focusing on how Peter Pan and Wendy met, which will air on Disney+ in 2023. The Lion King sequel, “Mufasa,” was also shown and featured. debuts in 2024.

Viewers also got a glimpse of Disney’s live-action “Snow White,” starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, which will be in theaters in 2024. The brand also gave initial information about the new Pixar original animated series, “Win or Lose”, which will be available on Disney+ in 2023 and revolves around students on a softball team.

