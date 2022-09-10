Disney will expand Disney+ to platform that mixes physical and digital

JN / Agencies Yesterday at 23:44

The Disney+ streaming service will expand to a mix of physical and digital, with personalized experiences, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said at the opening of the annual D23 event.

“We are envisioning a future where Disney+ is not just a streaming platform but a platform for next-generation storytelling that blends the physical world and the digital world in ways only Disney can do,” said the CEO, at the start of the event in Anaheim, California.

Seeming to allude to a sort of Disney version of the metaverse — a universe with shared 3D virtual spaces — Bob Chapek promised a platform where each user could customize the experience and, in the case of broadcasting sporting events, “be part of the action.”

Originally launched in November 2019, the Disney+ platform has 221.1 million subscribers and surpassed Netflix in August, which has 220.6 million paid subscribers.

“Our goal is to revolutionize entertainment again”, said the CEO, at an event that will kick off the centenary celebrations of Disney, founded in 1923. “We will do it with our unparalleled creativity and narrative excellence, with technological advances amazing and innovative”.

The executive also revealed that the new Avengers campus at Disneyland’s California Adventure park will be expanded and will “dive deeper into the multiverse.”

The company’s theme parks “will break down today’s physical and technological barriers and create experiences that defy expectation and explanation,” said the CEO.

This is the first post-pandemic D23 after an almost three-year hiatus, and Chapek has promised the “biggest and most bombastic” ever.

The CEO spoke onstage in a packed auditorium at the Anaheim Convention Center, and even alluded to recent controversies Disney has been embroiled in in the United States.

“Disney hasn’t become the institution it is by being cautious,” Chapek said, praising the company’s boldness. His stories, he said, offer “an escape into a world that celebrates each person for exactly who they are, and the values ​​that make them unique.”

In March, Disney declared opposition to a Florida law that bars teachers from speaking out about LGBTQ issues in schools. Two of Pixar’s most recent films, “Turning Red” and “Lightyear” have been criticized by conservatives for including topics such as menstruation and same-sex relationships.

In an opening session lasting more than two hours, which included a live performance of the song “We don’t talk about Bruno” from the movie “Encanto”, the awards were given to the new recipients of the title of Legends of Disney (Disney Legends).

Among them were actors Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad (“Frozen”) and several historical company creatives such as Chris Montan and Doris Hardoon.

The D23 event, which brings together the biggest Disney fans from around the world, runs in Anaheim until Sunday, September 11.