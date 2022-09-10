Doctor Strange Actor Reveals Which Marvel Stars He Wants More Screen Time With

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch reveals that there are several Marvel actors he wants more screen time with in the future.

Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Cumberbatch reveals which Marvel stars he wants more screen time to move forward. After movies like 2008 Iron Man and 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger firmly established the MCU as a popular franchise, 2016 saw the release of Doctor Strange. The film introduced Cumberbatch’s new hero, an arrogant but incredibly talented surgeon who eventually becomes the titular superhero, receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Since his first appearance in 2016, Cumberbatch’s hero has also appeared in several other MCU films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

After the monumental events of Avengers: Endgame, the MCU looked very different, with many heroes now scattered around the world following the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and the retirement of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Doctor Strange has now appeared in two Phase 4 releases, including last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and this spring Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite having already appeared in five major MCU releases, there are still several Marvel characters that Doctor Strange has yet to interact significantly with. Now, Cumberbatch reveals which ones he hopes to share more screen time with in the future.

In a new interview with Oracle time, Cumberbatch cites Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, as his top pick for someone he’d like to work with more in the MCU going forward. The actor also reveals that both Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tom Hiddleston as Loki are other actors he hopes to have more screen time with, before lamenting that Doctor Strange and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow didn’t spend much time together. Check out Cumberbatch’s full commentary below:

“Samuel L. Jackson. I’d love to share some screen time with him if he’s still on it. I do not know more. I think it depends on which timeline? Unfortunately, I didn’t get a lot of screen time with Scarlett Johansson and would love more with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. The thing is, I arrived too late to the party when Marvel was celebrating the first decade with that amazing group photo in Endgame.”

Jackson’s Fury, the man largely responsible for assembling the original Avengers team, has been a staple of the MCU since his introduction at the end of Iron Man. The mysterious SHIELD director has appeared in special roles or been a more substantial supporting character in a number of MCU films, often pulling strings from the shadows and setting plans in motion. Since Cumberbatch joined the MCU in 2016 during Phase 3, the actor hasn’t had any significant screen time with Jackson, but he also hasn’t interacted much with Hemsworth or Hiddleston, even in team films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

With Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige describing Cumberbatch as the new “anchor” from the MCU, it’s certainly possible that Doctor Strange will share more screen time with Fury and Thor in the future. With Loki now working for the TVA in another dimension, however, Cumberbatch and Hiddleston are less likely to get as much. time together as the actor would like. With many exciting MCU projects popping up over the next few years, there’s certainly potential for Doctor Strange to join a host of characters he hasn’t had time to properly interact with yet.

Source: Oracle Hour