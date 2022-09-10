‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Florence Pugh Doesn’t Show Up at Festival and Olivia Wilde Dodges Questions

Director Olivia Wilde was with Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan by your side, but without Florence Pughthis Monday (5th) in front of journalists at the Venice Film Festival.

After being asked about the lack of the actress, olivia gave rehearsed answers about the case and the other controversies surrounding ‘Do not worry dear‘, regarding behind-the-scenes confusion over pay differences.

It is worth mentioning that the organization of the Festival also helped to avoid uncomfortable questions about the departure of Shia LeBeouf from the project.

It was strange for the festival to confirm the presence of Florence Pugh on the red carpet of ‘Do not worry, dear‘, but justifying the actress’ absence from the press conference due to a flight to Budapest, where the filming of ‘Dune‘.

For example, Timothée Chalametthe protagonist of that film, spent Friday in Venice to promote his new film ‘Bones and All‘. In addition, it would be possible to organize the schedule, since the films are part of the same studio, Warner.

“Florence is a force to be reckoned with in the cast and we are so grateful that she is able to do this tonight despite being filming ‘Dune‘…I can’t tell you how honored I am to have her as my lead,” Wilde said.

Remembering that the film opens in Brazilian cinemas in September 22.

In the plot, Alice is the perfect housewife, living in a utopian community in the California desert, along with her husband Jack. Hiding her frustrations, she ends up making a disturbing discovery that makes her question her reality.”impeccable“.

The cast still has Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler and Kate Berlant.

