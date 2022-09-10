Dorival seeks solutions, and Flamengo will have an unprecedented lineup against Goiás

This Saturday’s training session, at Ninho do Urubu, will be decisive for Dorival Júnior to define the Flamengo to face Goiás, at 7 pm on Sunday, for the Brazilian. With important absences, the coach seeks solutions to assemble the ‘B team’ and will have to put on the field an unprecedented lineup since he took over the red-black club.

Dorival’s main doubt is in Flamengo’s attack command. Gabigol was sent off and Pedro received his third yellow card in the draw with Ceará last Sunday. Both are suspended and lack the team against Goiás.

Until two weeks ago, this wouldn’t have been a problem, as Dorival usually spares the duo in the Brasileirão. However, the young Lázaro, who was starting in the competition, was sold to Almería (ESP) and is no longer part of the red-black squad.

This will be the first time that Dorival will not be able to count on any of the three attackers. Since arriving at Flamengo, in June this year, the coach has led the team in 26 matches. In all of them, at least one of them – Pedro, Gabigol or Lázaro – was a starter.

Dorival keeps planning to rotate the cast

Mateusão, from the under-20, can be a solution in the attack (Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo)

Despite recent criticism, Dorival Júnior will maintain the strategy of using an alternative team in the Brasileirão. In the last press conferences, he reinforced that he trusts the squad and does not intend to change the planning before the game against São Paulo, next Wednesday, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

In this scenario, Santos, Matheuzinho and Ayrton Lucas are the right names in the lineup to face Goiás. In defense, another doubt arises: Fabrício Bruno is suspended and misses the Brasileirão team. In this way, David Luiz and Léo Pereira compete for a spot alongside Pablo in defense.

In midfield, Dorival must choose between Pulgar and Diego Ribas for the role of first midfielder. Recovered from pain in the adductor of the thigh, Victor Hugo is available and should start alongside Arturo Vidal.

In attack, Marinho and Everton Cebolinha are the only certainties. That leaves one spot on the team. If he wants to keep the formation of the ‘B team’, the coach can select the young center forward Mateusão, a highlight of the under-20 team. Another possibility is to use an attacking duo, as in ‘team A’, and give midfielder Matheus França a chance.

Flamengo finishes the preparation, this Saturday, at Ninho do Urubu, before embarking for Goiânia. The duel for the 26th round will be at 7 pm this Sunday, at Serrinha. The team is in second place, with 44 points – seven less than the leader Palmeiras.