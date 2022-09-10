Dreamcast could win a new VMU

The Dreamcast was a fantastic video game, ahead of its time in many ways. Among the points where Sega’s latest console tried to innovate was its memory card, a device known as the Visual Memory Unit (VMU) that caught everyone’s attention.

Not counting the storage units we currently have, at the time of the Dreamcast consoles needed to store our game progress on these memory cards, but the manufacturer saw an opportunity to take the gaming experience to another level. By adding a screen and a few buttons to the VMU, Sega would transform the part into much more than a memory card, making it a portable.

Although it had a simple monochrome screen with a resolution of 48×32 dots and low processing power, the accessory could offer some minigames and even connect to others for multiplayer matches. In addition, as it was attached to the Dreamcast controller, some titles took advantage of the second screen to make the experience more immersive, such as, for example, showing the character’s energy level in the Resident Evil: Code Veronica or secret plays in NFL 2K2.

However, even with memory cards having been abandoned in the following generations, a Greek company called Dreamware Enterprises thought that the VMU deserved to be revisited and, above all, that it could be improved. So she started a crowdfunding campaign to make that dream come true.

According to the description on the project page, although the VMU was one of the Dreamcast’s biggest assets, it had some design flaws and the goal of VM2 will be precisely to correct these problems. Among the novelties promised for this new version, we will have the following:

New monochrome display with backlight, which can be turned off to save battery.

Higher resolution for the screen, with the option to switch between the original (48×32) and the improved (96×64).

MicroSD card slot, which will give the VMU virtually unlimited storage capacity.

A high-capacity LiPo battery, which will make the unit last much longer between recharges.

Possibility to charge the battery even without a controller, as the VM2 will have a micro-USB connector.

PC connection, thus allowing minigames to be enjoyed on a computer. It will also be possible to manage saves on PC using a custom interface.

Finally, it is also important to say that at the time of the Dreamcast memory cards were created that had four times the capacity of a normal VMU, with the files being divided into pages. However, these units did not have a screen and VM2 will solve this, allowing us to choose between single (200 blocks) or 4x (800 blocks) mode.

For anyone who still has a Dreamcast and continues to enjoy this great video game, something like the VM2 is sure to become a dream come true. The problem is that securing a unit won’t be very easy. With an estimated delivery date only for August 2023, it will be necessary to invest 115 euros to be entitled to one of these memory cards, which means something close to R$ 600!

This is a figure that will turn off many stakeholders, but judging by the past work of VM2 mastermind Chris Diaoglou, quality shouldn’t be an issue on this project. He was responsible for the DreamConn and DreamPort PSU, modifications that allow the Dreamcast controller to work through a Bluetooth connection.

To be honest, I wouldn’t have the guts to invest that much money in a VMU, but what I find impressive about the VM2 is how beloved the Dreamcast still is. It’s been almost two and a half decades since the release of that video game and even with most of the games created for it having appeared on other platforms, people continue to idolize it.

This leads me to believe that if one day Sega decides to resurrect the late console, public interest will be immense, with all units selling out quickly. Obviously they would need to make some changes and I know that a project like this would require a heavy investment. Even so, I’m passionate that I would do my best to buy a unit, even if it was a miniature like those of the Mega Drive.

While this return seems far from happening, I’m still here hoping that one day a Dreamcast in good condition will fall into my hand. And to think about the eternal regret I will always carry with me for having owned three Dreamcasts and getting rid of them all.