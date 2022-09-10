Drugovich immortalizes 2022 F2 champion in Italy – Formula 2 News

DRUGOVICH IN F1: AGREEMENT WITH ASTON MARTIN REFERRED | TT GP #68

Fireworks in Monza and Maringá, Paraná! Formula 2 has a new champion: Felipe Drugovich. This Saturday afternoon (10), the first race of the weekend in Italy started dramatically. A wheel-to-wheel hit right at the start resulted in a suspension break and the end of a race that had barely begun. It remained to be seen whether Theo Pourchaire would do enough to keep the fight alive. Did not. Drugovich, at 22, is the first Brazilian driver to be F2 champion.

Before moving on with the title confirmation it’s fair to say that Jüri Vips won the race. The Hitech driver took the lead in the post-safety-car restart caused by an accident between Olli Caldwell and Tatiana Calderón. When he took the lead, something that happened on lap four, he went on to win without any difficulty. Frederik Vesti and Jehan Daruvala took to the podium.

But back to Drugovich. Felipe suffered the accident while looking for space, took a risk and ended up being rammed by Amaury Cordeel — who, a few times later, would also touch Pourchaire. With the suspension broken, the championship leader’s race ended. All he had to do was go back to the pits, climb the pit wall and wait.

The wait ended in celebration. With three races to go, in a season that has so far won five, Drugovich is the champion that F2 had hoped to crown from the very beginning. It is indisputable that the cup goes to the best driver of the year.

The end of Drugovich’s race on the first lap (Photo: Reproduction / F2)

Check out how the sprint race went:

The day has come. Felipe Drugovich had an immense opportunity to seal the Formula 2 title in the Italian sprint race. Even with the penalty that took the championship leader from seventh to 12th in Saturday’s race, he still had the cup between his fingers. It was enough, after all, for Theo Pourchaire to arrive below sixth place, and the Frenchman came out in 14th.

Pole according to the reversed grid belonged to Frederik Vesti. Behind him, Logan Sargeant, Jüri Vips, Ayumu Iwasa, Jehan Daruvala, Richard Verschoor, Marcus Armstrong, Liam Lawson, Jack Doohan and David Beckmann formed the top-10. Enzo Fittipaldi came out in 16th place.

The asphalt temperature for the start was 37°C, with 28°C in the environment. A hot day for the Formula 2 weekend short race. Was it time to conquer?

And the start has already played immediately in relation to the fight for the title. Vesti held the lead, but the midfield saw a scuffle involving the championship leader. Drugovich started well and was dueling with the two Van Amersfoort drivers, Beckmann and Amaury Cordeel. In the first insertion, Felipe took off his foot so as not to risk it; in the second, however, even with more than half of the car in the gravel to avoid collision, he was pursued by Cordeel. A touch between the two broke the right front suspension and took the favorite out of the race title.

Felipe Drugovich suffered a suspension break after touching the start of the F2 sprint race and ended up retiring at Monza (Video: Reproduction/F1)

The touch yielded a yellow flag and allowed Felipe to take the car to the pits to see if he could do it, but it was not possible to avoid abandonment. The safety car would also come into action in the race at that time. The reason was a touch further back between Olli Caldwell and Tatiana Calderón that left both cars in the middle of the Monza track.

The race returned to the green flag on lap four. Quickly, Vips attacked Vesti and got the better of him on the restart. New leader in the race, while Pourchaire hurried to get at least sixth place and passed Ralph Boschung to take 12th place.

Beckmann was fighting for ninth place with Lawson, and with that in front, Cordeel tried to step in. The three got tangled up and it was Pourchaire’s turn to launch himself into the middle. As he had played Drugovich before, Cordeel also played wheel to wheel at Pourchaire. What a way to get into the title duel! On the pit wall, the image caught Drugovich laughing.

Théo was lucky and didn’t take any damage, taking his countryman’s position, while Beckmann got the better of Lawson. Fittipaldi would be the next to overtake Cordeel. Pourchaire flew and already set the best lap of the race. The next two retirements would be Boschung and Clément Novalak, who touched each other and suffered suspension damage.

The fastest driver among the first placed was Daruvala, who started to attack Sargeant and Iwasa and soon took the third position after quickly overtaking both. The American also moved and passed the Japanese to stay in fourth.

Jehan Daruvala was on the podium in the F2 sprint race (Photo: Reproduction / F2)

Fifth and seventh places were up for grabs. In the opening of the 14th lap, Verschoor forced Iwasa to brake wheels in turn one and took fifth place, while Doohan tried to appear in Armstrong’s mirror, but without attacking effectively.

Pourchaire was looking for another position when he was too optimistic on Lawson and ended up taking a hit right in the middle of the car. Nothing too strong, but enough to take him off the track and drop him to 17th. The championship was all but sealed, and the final seven laps looked set to enshrine Drugovich.

Up front, Vips went away and opened almost 3s for what looked like a very quiet victory.

Vesti and Daruvala also painted like established podium members, but the eyes weren’t there. They were in Pourchaire and what he could do. When the race director’s notice came that he was punished with 5s for causing the collision with Lawson, it was clear: nothing. He even passed Calan Williams, but he would never have time to get back into the points.

Iwasa was also punished, in a race of the worst possible, and he still saw Doohan pass in a sequence that would take him out of the top-10 on the track. With the added 5s, he finished 16th.

There was nothing else to do: Pourchaire was 17th on the last lap. Drugovich confirmed the title and became the first Brazilian champion on the F1 ladder since Bruno Junqueira won the F3000 in 2000.

Victory for Vips, with Vesti and Daruvala on the podium.

F2 2022, Italian GP, ​​Monza, Sprint Race:

1 J VIPS High-tech 21 laps two F DRESS ART +1,035 3 J DARUVALA price +7,684 4 L SARGEANT carlin +9,022 5 R VERSCHOR trident +9,462 6 L LAWSON carlin +13,129 7 J DOOHAN virtuosi +13,306 8 D BECKMAN Van Amersfoort +14,391 9 D HAUGER price +14,723 10 M ARMSTRONG High-tech +17,621 11 M SATO virtuosi +19,195 12 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz +22,604 13 L GHIOTTO DAMS +24,186 14 C WILLIAMS trident +24,687 15 THE CORDEEL Van Amersfoort +25,907 16 IWASA DAMS +28,155 17 T POURCHAIRE ART +30,385 18 R BOSCHUNG fields NC 19 C NOVALAK PM NC 20 F DRUGOVICH PM NC 21 THE CALDWELL fields NC 22 T CALDERON Charouz NC

