Echo: Return of the villain Kingpin is confirmed in first scenes of the series at D23; read description – News Seen on the web

The Marvel Studios panel during D23, held this Saturday afternoon (10), brought news about the Echo series, starring Alaqua Cox in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the panel, Marvel revealed the first footage of Echo. According to the description by those in attendance at D23, we get our first glimpse of Echo (Alaqua Cox) in the series, which appears to delve deep into the character’s Native American heritage. She is seen in several action scenes and at the end appears the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) with an eyepatch, confirming her return after her mysterious fate in the Hawkeye series – where Echo shot him, giving understand that the villain would have died.

“Getting Fisk and Maya together again was an absolute thrill,” comments Vincent D’Onofrio during his D23 appearance about his return to the Echo series. “We have some amazing scenes.”

What is the history of the Echo series in the MCU?

In Echo, spin-off of Hawkeye, we follow the heroine Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). A master of martial arts and deaf, she is able to perfectly replicate a person’s movements. In Marvel comics, she is known to have collaborated with heroes such as Daredevil, Blade, and the Avengers. In the series, Maya Lopez must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she is to move forward.

Echo / Maya Lopez was featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the series Hawkeye, starring Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Played by Alaqua Cox, she initially appears as the leader of the Sweatshirt Gang, one of the New York mafias that was fought by Clint Barton as Ronin in Endgame, after her family was wiped out by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War. Looking back at her comic book history, eventually she must leave the life of crime and become a Marvel hero.

We will have other familiar faces from the MCU appearing in Echo, especially Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofriowho return as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, respectively.