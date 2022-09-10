Elizabeth II, a family life not without problems

Being a mother is never easy. Being queen and mother is even less. Died on Thursday, Elizabeth II had her share of family problems for the rest of her life.

In fact, it was his son Andrew, considered his favorite, who overshadowed his last years of reign with an accusation in New York of sexual assault on a minor in connection with his friendship with the late millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

He avoided trial with a plea deal after paying millions to whistleblower Virginia Giuffre, but lost his military titles, was deprived of the title of Royal Highness, and became an outcast to the family.

With her eldest son Charles taking the throne after a lifetime of waiting, the relationship has often been rocky.

Elizabeth was 22 when he was born and 24 when Princess Anne arrived. She was still a princess at the time, heir to the Crown, but would sometimes leave for months to stay with her husband Philip, a naval officer stationed in Malta, or for trips abroad.

Charles and Anne stayed with their nannies and governesses, as Elizabeth had in childhood.

Charles’ nanny was “very authoritarian”, Penny Junor, an expert on the monarchy, told AFP.

“The princess was young and the nanny took the lead.” Elizabeth “expected the nanny to take Charles half an hour at teatime.”

For the expert, “there is no doubt” that the queen loved her family. But she was very busy with her duties and “not very expressive.”

In old photos and videos, a smiling sovereign is seen posing with Charles in his stroller or shaking a rattle for Prince Andrew, born 11 years after his eldest son.

But tenderness was not common. When 5-year-old Charles is reunited with his parents returning from a multi-month tour of the Commonwealth, the Queen extends her hand.

“She was more aloof than aloof,” the Prince of Wales later declared in an authorized biography.

“If it was a horse or a dog, they would be much closer,” Penny Junor says of Charles, a sensitive and awkward boy, and his mother, who loved corgis and horses.

Princess Anne, a remarkable Amazon with an outgoing personality, will share this passion with her mother, which will bring them together during their teenage years.

Even so, protocol does not help: children and grandchildren must bow before the sovereign.

The relationship with Charles is even more complicated, as he is the heir to the throne. His fate depends on the death of his mother.

“He always adored his mother, put her on a pedestal. But it’s not a mother-child relationship, it’s more of a monarch-subject relationship,” says Penny Junor.

With her two youngest children, Andrew and Edward, born when she was 33 and 37 years old, the Queen will maintain a more relaxed relationship, even if she steps away from her duties a few months after giving birth.

– Eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren –

The four children will be sent from their youth to boarding schools.

In 1992, three of them will separate from their partners: Anne divorces Mark Phillips, Charles separates from Diana after a disastrous marriage and Andrew from Sarah Ferguson.

An “annus horribilis”, according to the sovereign.

For years, Elizabeth will reject the idea of ​​Charles remarrying Camilla, his love and longtime lover.

In fact, she did not attend the civil wedding in 2005 even though she hosted a reception at Windsor Castle.

“I don’t think there was the slightest element to suggest that she didn’t care for us,” Princess Anne will say of her mother in a BBC documentary.

In recent months, the Queen has had to deal with the threat of a book with confidences from her grandson Harry, who has abandoned his monarchical obligations and rebuilt his life in California with his wife, American actress Meghan Markle.

The couple expressed their grudges against the royal family in a 2021 US television interview, insinuating it was racist.

Scheduled for the next few months, the book’s publication may now be threatened after the monarch’s death.

With eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, Elizabeth loved family dinners and Christmas parties at her Sandrigham home.

Her grandson and Crown Prince William, with whom she was very close, paid tribute in the preface to a biography in which he hailed “her kindness and sense of humour”, her “love of family” and “a life of public service” that served as a “model”.