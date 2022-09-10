Ellen Pompeo Is ‘100% Open’ To Working With Patrick Dempsey Again

Meredith and Derek are back together – or at least the actors who play them Grey’s Anatomy they are anyway. Former co-stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey gathered at D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on September 9, where they were both honored as “Legends” who have contributed to Disney’s legacy with their work. (in Grey’s Anatomy to Pompeo; Charmed and disenchanted for Dempsey). Amidst the fanfare, they even found time for a recovery session.

“We text often, you know, every two times a year, we check in,” Pompeo said. entertainment tonight In the event. “But we did the show last season or two seasons ago, but this is the first time we’ve seen each other in person.” (Dempsey appeared in several episodes of Season 17 as the late Derek Shepherd through dream sequences as Meredith Gray battled COVID in a coma.)

Another on-screen reunion could also be on the cards for the duo, as Pompeo confirmed to Extra that she’s “100% open” to working with her former castmate again, as long as they can find the right material. “We did some of our best work together,” she added. “[We] are very proud of the work we’ve done. We had a lot of fun doing this and created something really iconic. … Maybe we sent a message about it. I think the fans would absolutely love it.”

Dempsey, for his part, said he would also “love to work with” Pompeo again – and he already has some ideas. “It was always a very special relationship that Ellen and I had together in front of the screen and behind it as well,” the actor – who was sporting platinum blonde hair for his role in the upcoming film. Ferrari biopic – said in a separate Extra interview. He also partially attributed the success of the Grey’s to the “chemistry and relationship” of her characters, explaining that “people want to believe in love.”

But the real fun began when Pompeo interrupted his former co-star’s interview with Yahoo Entertainment correspondent Kevin Polowy, who shared a video of the exchange on Twitter. Dempsey quickly switched from interviewing to his “new job” as an interviewer, taking the mic to pepper Pompeo with questions. After much laughter, he asked what is in store for the next one. Grey’s Season 19, and whether she’s “going to do 30 seasons.”

After a few more laughs, she replied, “No, I’m not doing 30 seasons. … Someone is missing from the show. I can’t think who it is. Someone is missing from the show that was a big part of the show, and it’s not the same without that person.”

Dempsey interrupted: “Justin Chambers… Grey’s midway through season 16. He also teased that Eric Dane, who played Mark “McSteamy” Sloan, is also returning, although he also made a cameo in Season 17 similar to Dempsey’s return that same year.

although Pompeo It is coming back to Grey’s for the upcoming season, she recently revealed that it will only be eight episodes, but will continue to provide all the narration as usual, and will still serve as an executive producer. Her reason for the reduced role is that she is also executive producing and starring in an untitled Hulu limited series about the adoption of a Midwestern couple gone wrong.

“I will be back in Grey’s to the end, and we’ll see if we can continue,” she told Deadline at the D23 Expo on September 9, insisting the series “will be fine” without her. “I will always be a part of this show – I am an executive producer of this show, I spent two decades of my career on this show, it is my heart and soul, and I will never be truly gone while this show is on.”