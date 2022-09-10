Emma Watson once revealed she felt ‘restrained’ by her role in ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson wanted to expand as an actress after so many years in the Harry Potter franchise. One of the movies she tried to do this with was The advantages of being invisible.

It was a role she welcomed after being so limited by Hermione Granger over the years.

Emma Watson Starred in ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’ After ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson | Alberto Pezzali / Getty Images

Although Watson still wanted to maintain an acting career after being in Harry Potter, the young star wanted a break from the profession. She sought to spend her life afterwards Harry Potter focusing on his education, while also hoping to live the college experience. So, by the time the script stops Invisible arrived, Watson asked his agent not to send him any film scripts.

But Invisible managed to escape thanks to Watson’s agent. After that, Watson was too enamored with the script to turn it down.

“Benefits somehow managed to get under the door. She said I really think you should read this one and I was reading stuff but advantages wlike the first thing that lit a fire under me. I thought it would be really important to make this movie, I think it could really make a difference for a young person watching. It felt very special somehow,” she once said according to Roobla.

As the film was a coming of age story, Watson watched films with a similar tone to prepare for the role.

“I watched stunned and confusedStephen made me watch Harold and Maude – amazing movie, I loved it. And I watched The Breakfast Club and 16 candles. Partly for the accent, partly just for the feel,” she said.

Emma Watson felt restrained playing Hermione Granger in ‘Harry Potter’

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ja_HnxvCQ4Q?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

Watson’s character in Invisible it was a welcome change of pace for the actor. She spent most of her childhood and adolescence playing Hermione. Eventually, she got to the point where The Ring Bling The actress felt limited by her character and the celebrity status that went with her.

“I didn’t realize how restrained I’d become, playing Hermione and living so much in the public eye. I was very contained and kept a tight rein on myself and was very hard on myself,” she once told Savior Flair.

Your Invisible role, Samantha Button, offered Watson a chance to relax in a way that Hermione didn’t.

“Playing Sam, who is so alive, free, spontaneous and young, was the best thing I could have done. I helped myself to break down a lot of barriers, listen to myself and not care so much about what others are thinking about me,” she said.

Emma Watson was mad at herself for making ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ja7zh_wBtwM?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

Watson may have been excited to make the movie at first, but when it came time to shoot she started to get cold feet. O Beauty and the Beast The actress began to doubt that she had the necessary experience to do the role justice.

“I was angry with myself. I was worried that I didn’t have a single personal experience to use in the film, having never been to an American high school, in fact, never having been to a high school. And I was really worried that someone else could do the part better,” Watson said.

But the film’s director, Stephen Chbosky, helped alleviate Watson’s concerns.

“I emailed the director who was worried that someone might play the role better than I could. And he said, ‘Experiences aren’t the reason I chose you as Sam – it’s because I really see her personality in you. So you need to stop worrying about external things,’” she said.

RELATED: Why Did Emma Watson Cut Her Hair After ‘Harry Potter’?