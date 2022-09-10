Emmy 2022: 16 HBO and HBO Max series that are up for the award

One of the biggest awards shows on TV and now Streamigns is back! The 74th Emmy® Awards will take place on Monday, September 12.

HBO and HBO Max are in a celebratory mood, as well as receiving 140 nominations for 24 original productions – more than any network or platform this year – also received the most Primetime Emmy® nominations of any network and/or platform in a single year.

Want to know which series were nominated for the Emmy 2022? So, read on with us, set aside that bucket of popcorn and start rooting for your favorites. Check out!

Where to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards?

The awards ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

The broadcast takes place live on Monday (September 12), on the channel TNT (dubbed in Portuguese) and TNT Séries (original language)from 8:30 pm Brasília time.

Which HBO and HBO Max series were nominated for an Emmy 2022?

Received 25 nominations, followed by The White Lotus with 20 nominations, hacks with 17 nominations, euphoria with 16 nominations, and Barry with 14 nominations.

Check out the 140 nominations below HBO and HBO Max at the Emmy® this year? Here we tell you:

25 Indications for Succession

Best Drama Series;

2 nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong);

2 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook);

3 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen);

3 nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter);

4 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Alexander Skarsgård);

3 for Best Director in a Drama Series (Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan, Lorene Scafaria);

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong).



20 Nominations for The White Locus

Best Best Limited or Anthology or Movie;

5 nominations for Best Supporting Actress in Limited or Anthology or Movie (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney)

3 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology or Movie (Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn);

Best Director in a Miniseries or Anthology or Movie (Mike White);

Best Writing for a Miniseries or Anthology or Movie (Mike White).

17 Indications for hacks

Best Comedy Series;

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart);

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder);

4 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Jane Adams);

Harriet Sansom Harris, Laurie Metcalf, Kaitlin Olson);

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Christopher McDonald);

Best Director in a Comedy Series (Lucia Aniello);

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky).

16 Indications for euphoria

Best Drama Series;

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya);

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sydney Sweeney);

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Martha Kelly);

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Colman Domingo).

14 Indications for Barry

Best Comedy Series;

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader);

2 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler);

Best Director in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader);

2 nominations for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau).

7 indications for Station Eleven

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie or Anthology (Himesh Patel);

Best Director in a Series or Movie or Miniseries (Hiro Murai);

Outstanding Writing in a Series or Movie or Miniseries (Patrick Somerville).

5 Indications for The Black Lady Sketch Show

Best Sketch Series;

Outstanding Sketch Series Director (Bridget Stokes);

Outstanding Script for a Sketch Series.

5 Indications for George Carlin: The American Dream

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series;

Best Director for a Documentary or Nonfiction Series (Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio).

5 Indications for the Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Interview Series;

Best Director for a Television Series (Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner);

Best Screenplay for a Television Series.

4 Indications for Curb Your Enthusiasm

Best Comedy Series;

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader).

3 Indications for The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kaley Cuoco);

3 Indications for the insecure

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae);

2 Indications for The ladder

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthological Series or Movie (Colin Firth);

Lead Actress Featured in a Limited or Anthological Series or Movie (Toni Collette)

2 Nominations for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Best Direction for a Variety Special (Bo Burnham);

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Special (Jerrod Carmichael).

2 Nominations for 100 feet wave

Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Series.

2 Indications for Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts

Best Special Variety (pre-recorded).

So, have you watched them all and do you have your favorite? Stay tuned here on My Series to know the winners and what happened at the awards!

*All shows nominated by HBO and HBO Max are available on HBO Max.