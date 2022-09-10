Emmy 2022: Get Ready and Know Where to See the Nominated Series – 09/10/2022 – Illustrated

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of the United States celebrates this Monday the 74th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards, the main award for American TV and streaming.

The party takes place in person in Los Angeles, starting at 21:00 GMT.

Amidst the anticipation for the awarding of the awards, with “Sucession”, “The White Lotus” and “Round 6” among some of the most talked about titles of the edition, the Brazilian public can prepare themselves by seeing or reviewing some of the works that are in the running on this Emmy.

In the country, some series, such as “Abbott Elementary” and the traditional “Saturday Night Live”, are not available on streaming, but the vast majority can be accessed easily. Check below where to find the main competitors.

drama series

Better Call Saul

Nominated for the best drama series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Bob Odenkirk), Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Rhea Seehorn)



Available on Netflix

euphoria

Nominated for Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya), Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sydney Sweeney)



Available on HBO Max and Claro TV+

ozark

Nominated for Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Jason Bateman), Best Actress in a Drama Series (Laura Linney), Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Julia Garner)



Available on Netflix

Break

Nominated for Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Adam Scott), Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Christopher Walken and John Turturro), Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Patricia Arquette)



Available on Apple TV+

Succession

Nominated for the best drama series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen), Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook)



Available on HBO Max

round 6

Nominated for the best drama series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae), Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su), Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Jung Ho-yeon)



Available on Netflix

Stranger Things

Nominated for the best drama series



Available on Netflix

yellowjackets

Nominated for Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series (Melanie Lynskey), Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Christina Ricci)



Available at Paramount+, Claro TV+ and Oi Play

Killing Eve

Nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series (Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh)



Available on Globoplay

The Morning Show

Nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series (Reese Witherspoon), Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Crudup)



Available on Apple TV+

comedy series

Barry

Nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler)



Available on HBO Max

hold the wave

Nominated for the best comedy series



Available on HBO Max

hacks

Nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder)



Available on HBO Max

Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Rachel Brosnahan), Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tony Shalhoub), Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Alex Borstein)



Available on Amazon Prime Video

Only Murders in the Building

Nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor Comedy Series (Steve Martin and Martin Short)



Available on Star+

Ted Lasso

Nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed), Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Sarah Niles, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham)



Available on Apple TV+

What We Do in the Shadows

Nominated for the best comedy series



Available on Star+

atlanta

Nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Donald Glover)



Available on Star+ (only the first two seasons out of four)

The Great

Nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Nicholas Hoult), Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Elle Fanning)



Available on Starz (complete) and Globoplay (one season only)

The flight attendant

Nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Kaley Cuoco)



Available on HBO Max

insecure

Nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae)



Available on HBO Max

TV miniseries and movie

dopesick

Nominated for Best Miniseries, Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Michael Keaton), Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard and Michael Stuhlbarg), Best Actress (Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham)



Available on Star+

The Dropout

Nominated for the best miniseries, Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Amanda Seyfried)



Available on Star+

inventing Anna

Nominated for Best Miniseries, Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Julia Garner)



Available on Netflix

Pam and Tommy

Nominated for Best Miniseries, Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Sebastian Stan), Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Lily James), Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Seth Rogen)



Available on Star+

The White Lotus

Nominated for Best Miniseries, Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn), Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney)



Available on HBO Max

Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law

Nominated for Best TV Movie



Available on Disney+

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Nominated for Best TV Movie



Available at Paramount+ and Oi Play

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

Nominated for Best TV Movie



Available at Paramount+

The ladder

Nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Colin Firth), Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Toni Collette)



Available on HBO Max

In Heaven’s Name

Nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Andrew Garfield)



Coming soon to Star+

Scenes from a Wedding

Nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Oscar Isaac)



Available on HBO Max

Station Eleven

Nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Himesh Patel)



Available on HBO Max

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Sarah Paulson)



Available at Star+

maid

Nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie (Margaret Qualley)



Available on Netflix