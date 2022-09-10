Endrick leaves Real Madrid aside and defines where he wants to play when he leaves Palmeiras

One of the biggest promises of Brazilian football, the young Endrick, from Palmeiras, just 16 years old, who is waiting for his first opportunity in the professional team of Verdão, would have chosen his next destination in European football, as big clubs look to the future. his football before even making his debut with the colors of the giant from São Paulo.

While waiting for his first chance with Abel Ferreira, Endrick reportedly set between Real Madrid and Barcelona as his next destination in Europe. The two La Liga giants have their eyes on the young player’s football and are, at the moment, the two clubs closest to the athlete, despite interest from City and other clubs.

In the sights of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Endrick would have chosen to wear the colors of the barcelona in the future, as Thierry Enric informs on his Twitter. Barça is one of the big players interested in Endrick and counts on the player’s willingness to wear his colors to be able to advance for the youngster when he turns 18 years old. However, Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Endrick and have recently probed the young man’s situation with his agent. But at the moment, Barça runs ahead because of the player’s desire.

At the moment, Endrick is focused only on making his debut and shining with the colors of Palmeiras. By the end of this season, Abel Ferreira is expected to give the young 16-year-old his first chance.

Endrick eye clubs

In addition to Real and Barça, currently favorites for Endrick, there are more clubs eyeing the player. In England, for example, the Manchester duo are interested and, in Italy, Juve is closely monitoring it.

Cover photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras