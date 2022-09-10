Fantastic Four will have the same director as WandaVision: Matt Shakman takes over from Jon Watts – Movie News

The Fantastic Four reboot in the MCU, scheduled for 2024, received news at the Marvel Studios panel during D23.





The Marvel Studios panel during D23, held this Saturday afternoon (10), brought news about the new version of the Fantastic Four for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans were eagerly waiting for the casting announcement for the Marvel team – but unfortunately it didn’t happen. The news is that Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision, takes charge of the Fantastic Four.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was confirmed that the Fantastic Four reboot will open Phase 6 of the MCU, slated for a November 8, 2024 release – even before the two new Avengers 2025 movies: “The Kang Dynasty.” ” on May 2 and “Secret Wars” on November 8.

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, announced the new adaptation of Fantastic Four in December 2020. He reinforced that this will not be an origin story: “A lot of people know the origin of the characters. A lot of people know the basics.” The idea is to bring something the public has never seen before.

Jon Watts, director of the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland, was initially chosen to helm this new adaptation of the Quartet in the MCU, but he recently left the project to rest after years of working on the Spider-Man films. Recent news reports that Matt Shakman, director of the WandaVision series, was in talks to helm the Marvel film. He was confirmed in charge of the production and was present at the Marvel Studios panel at D23.

Fantastic Four is one of the main and most popular teams in Marvel comics. The heroes have already won three adaptations: The first of them in the 1990s, with Roger Corman producing a low-rent film that was never released. In 2005 and 2007, Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer were released, starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis and Chris Evans – before taking on the role of Captain America. In 2015, a failed reboot of the team by Josh Trank, consisting of Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell, was released.

The reboot of Fantastic Four premieres on November 8, 2024.