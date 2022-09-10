‘Fargo’ series will leave Netflix in October 2022

The award-winning FX series fargo will soon leave Netflix in most international regions in October 2022. All three available seasons will depart and this also likely rules out the possibility of seasons 4 or 5 being added to Netflix at a later date.

Based on the Coen brothers’ film of the same name, this anthology series follows several Minnesota-based stories over the decades. Season 1 has you in 2006, season 2 has you in the late 1990s, and season 3 is set in 2010.

Netflix has been streaming the show in some regions since 2015, and for the most part, it has received new seasons after its completion on FX, where they air in the US.

Now, however, takedown notices state that Fargo seasons 1-3 will leave Netflix on October 9, 2022, with its last day to watch being October 8th.

Among the regions that will miss Fargo seasons 1-3 include:

Netflix UK

Netflix Australia

Netflix Canada

Netflix France

India

Belgium

Mexico

the netherlands

Germany

Greece

South Africa

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)

Among the huge cast of actors and actresses you’ll see in the first three seasons includes: Allison Tolman, Billy Bob Thornton, Bob Odenkirk, Bokeem Woodbine, Carrie Coon, Colin Hanks, Cristin Milioti, David Thewlis, Ewan McGregor, Jean Smart, Jeffrey Donovan , Jesse Plemons, Joey King, Keith Carradine, Kirsten Dunst, Martin Freeman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Michael Stuhlbarg, Patrick Wilson, Ted Danson

Despite leaving Netflix, Netflix’s official YouTube account still hosts the trailer for the first season.

Where you go fargo stream after leaving Netflix?

Two locations stand out as the new home for fargo as soon as it leaves Netflix.

The series’ natural home will undoubtedly be Disney+ in most international regions. Given that Disney owns FX, it will make sense to pull the show onto its own platforms, which continue to need content to keep them growing.

The other streaming house could be Amazon. MGM Television produces the title for FX and given that Amazon now owns the brand, it could also be a good natural home for the show.

So far, no new streaming home for Fargo has yet to be announced.

This means fargo Is season four not coming to Netflix?

Almost certainly. With the rights to previous seasons about to expire, there’s almost no chance the show’s fourth season will make it to Netflix. Neither has the recently announced fifth season any.

The most recent season, Season 4, aired in late 2020 and featured Chris Rock. While not the most beloved season, it never made it to Netflix.

you will miss fargo when does it leave Netflix? Would you have liked to have seen season four come to Netflix?