Fast and Furious: Actress in the film is the daughter of a famous former Brazilian model from the 70s

The first film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise introduced the public to illegal street racing. With tuned cars, racers risk their lives in the name of adrenaline and speed.

The actress Jordana Brewster played the role of the character Mia Toretto alongside the likes of Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez. She is currently 42 years old and continues to act.

Born in Panama, Jordana is the daughter of a former Brazilian model named Maria João Leão de Sousa. The carioca made her career in the 70s, appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and photographing for several brands.

At just two months old Brewster left Panama and moved to London. Then he went to Rio de Janeiro, where he lived from the age of six to ten.

After that, Jordana moved to New York. Because of this, she considers herself half-Brazilian and half-American. Some of his other prominent movie roles were “Final Show”, “DEBS Super Spies”, “The Last Hustle” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”.

On instagram, the star has more than 4.3 million followers.

