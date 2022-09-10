Feminist Snow White? Rachel Zegler Says Her Live-Action Character Will Be a Leader

Alongside Gal Gadot, the actress presents details about the iconic character at the D23 panel.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is one of the highlights at D23 this Friday (9) and won a teaser that shows Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler as the titular princess of the film. The preview also shows the actresses’ costumes, the mirror and the falling apple — three great memorable symbols from the original fairy tale. The information came from the correspondent and editor-in-chief of the I love cinemaKatiúscia Vianna, who is present at the event in Los Angeles.

Going against all the criticisms of the constructions of princesses considered sexist and outdated, the small screens won a feminist Cinderella in live-action with Camila Cabello for Amazon Prime Video. Now, Snow White may also have a similar and more modern approach than the original tales. At the film’s panel, Rachel Zegler said that Branca will find her own voice to become a true leader.

Gal Gadot also spoke about her character and said that this is the most different role she has ever played. According to the Wonder Woman actress, it was fun to get into the role and the immersion was so great that they asked if her assistant was mistreated at any point — to get a sense of how convincing she is in the film.

In addition to Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, the live-action Snow White has a cast formed by Andrew Burnap, Gabriela Garcia and Joshmaine Joseph, with direction by Marc Webb. The feature film is set to premiere in 2023.