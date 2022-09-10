FIA publishes provisional Monza grid with Verstappen seventh







Amidst the uncertainty about the grid for the Italian GP in formula 1a International Automobile Federation (FIA) published, on Saturday afternoon, a provisional starting order in which the Dutch Max Verstappenfrom Red Bull, appears in seventh.

The starting position of the current champion was the subject of intense debate after the classification in monzawith several journalistic vehicles placing the leader of the 2022 season in fourth place for this Sunday’s race.

Verstappen was second fastest in the time taking, behind pole position Charles Leclerc, Ferrari’s Monegasque. However, the Dutchman changed components of his power unit and has already gone to quali knowing that he would “pay” five places on the grid, so he goes to seventh.

In any case, now, after uncertainty about the position of the Red Bull driver, the FIA ​​confirms Verstappen in seventh position, behind Spanish Fernando Alonso, who starts from sixth place with Alpine. See the full starting grid below:

