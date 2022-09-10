Films that Globo will air over the weekend (09/09 to 11/09) – Cinema News

The channel’s programming is not to be missed, bringing together titles such as O Casamento do Meu Melhor Amigo and Cidade de Deus.

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the traditional I love cinema about the films that will be shown in the TV Globo. Among the bets on the schedule are the romantic comedy O Casamento do Meu Melhor Amigo and the national classic Cidade de Deus. It is worth remembering that, due to the transmission of the best moments of Rock in Rio 2022, the station’s programming will be changed between the 9th and 11th of September – especially during the early morning hours.

SATURDAY SESSION – MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING (10/09 TO 14:10)

Julianne (Julia Roberts) and Michael (Dermot Mulroney) have agreed that if they both remained single when they turned 28, they would get married. When she receives a call from her friend, on the eve of the fateful date, announcing that he is about to seal his union with another woman (Cameron Diaz), Julianne finds herself in love with him and accepts the invitation to be godmother, but with ulterior motives.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – EARTHQUAKE – THE SAN ANDREAS FAULT (09/11 AT 12:30)

In Earthquake – The San Andreas Fault, a seismic earthquake hits California and causes Ray (Dwayne Johnson), a firefighter specializing in helicopter rescues, to travel the state alongside his ex-wife Emma (Carla Gugino) to rescue her daughter Blake (Alexandra Daddario).

CINEMAÇO – CITY OF GOD (9/11 AT 2:05 am)

Buscapé (Alexandre Rodrigues) is a poor, black and very sensitive young man. He lives in Cidade de Deus, a Rio favela known for being one of the most violent places in the city. Frightened by the possibility of becoming a bandit, Buscapé ends up being saved from his fate because of his talent as a photographer. It is through his camera that he records and analyzes the daily life of the community.

OWL IN THE GLOBO: WHAT’S GOING ON AT THE MORNING?

OWL (09/10)