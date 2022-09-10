Find out if your iPhone will update according to the new iOS 16 system

On the 12th of this month, the 16th generation of iOS will finally be made available to users of Apple devices. The company recently released the news present in the new configuration. As usual, some lines are no longer updated, including all 2016 versions: iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE.

different functions

With a focus on design to promote the best experience, the developers focused on creating a customizable interface. That way, gadgets can be added, as well as background themes and homepage composition. The proposal is to promote all the autonomy that a smartphone can offer, using the applications already developed.

Taking care of your files

Photo folders and other files can be closed with password, preventing the leakage of sensitive data. The camera received improvements aimed at resolution and editing gained a tool that allows you to replicate the same effects used in one photograph for the others, copying and pasting. Live Text helps you to cut out picture objects and create original stickers in a smart way.

more accurate information

Among the improvements in the apps, the ”Weather” platform will collect more data, showing the weather according to the time. Based on a highly accurate algorithm, this functionality helps to plan events. A search bar can be added in the opening panel, making it easy to access functions quickly, even by voice search.

Check the iPhone versions that will be updated with iOS 16