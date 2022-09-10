Find out which movie Record TV is showing this Saturday at Cine Aventura

Playback / Internet
09/09/2022 15:38

This Saturday (10), at 3 pm, on Cine AventuraRecord TV shows the film The panthers, hauling.

Technical Data:

HD with audio description

Original Title: Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Bernie Mac, Justin Theroux and Crispin Glover.

Genre: To

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis:

After a witness protection system file is stolen from the US Government, a series of five murders of program participants occur. To crack the case, the Charles Townsend Detective Agency is hired, which puts Natalie (Cameron Diaz), Dylan (Drew Barrymore) and Alex (Lucy Liu) in the investigation. The main suspect in the robbery and murder is Madison Lee (Demi Moore), a former panther who left the agency some time ago to enter the world of crime.

Source link

