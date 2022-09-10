Five productions on streaming platforms that talk about Queen Elizabeth II



09/09/2022 20:51

with the death of Queen Elizabeth II (1926 – 2022), there was a void for those who followed and worshiped the British Royal Family.

The acclaimed series The Crown gives Netflix took a break from recording season 6 out of respect for the monarchy’s greatest figure of the last century.

But, it is worth remembering that the premiere of the 5th season of The Crown is scheduled for November this year.

Maybe it’s too long to wait for those who are needy in this moment of pain and grief, so we decided to share some production tips from streaming platforms for all those who are missing the Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family.

They are:



AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Diana (2013)

the movie of Oliver Hirschbiegel depicts the last two years of the princess’s life, beginning with the events when Diana (Naomi Watts) divorces Charles, Prince of Wales. She meets and falls in love with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan (Naveen Andrews). The story depicts his travels to Angola, in his campaign against the use of landmines, as well as other trips for causes in Australia, Pakistan, New York, Bosnia, Italy and, finally, Paris. Her desire for a life with Khan ends due to his desire for a private life and his objections to her celebrity status. Then she starts dating the Egyptian Dodi Fayed (Cas Anvar) as an attempt to make Khan jealous, but ends with the car accident that killed Diana, Fayed, and his driver in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

Spencer (2021)

The blend of fiction and true story of the psychological drama film directed by Pablo Larran and written by Steven Knighttalks about Princess Diana’s existential crisis (Kristen Stewart) during Christmas 1991, when she considers divorcing Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) – whose marriage was rendered distressing by his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles – and leaving the British Royal Family.



HBO MAX

The King’s Speech (2010)

The historical drama directed by Tom Hooper and written by David Seidler introduces us to the future King George VI (Colin Firth) who, to deal with his stutter, v Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush), an Australian speech therapist. The two become friends as they work together, and after his brother abdicates the throne, the new king trusts Logue to help him make his first radio broadcast about Britain’s declaration of war to Germany in 1939.



NETFLIX

The Royal House of Windsor (2017)

The documentary series tells the story of the British ruling dynasty, the Windsors, over the last 100 years, starting with the start of the First World War, including the power struggles and political maneuvers engineered for the media survival of the Royal Family.

The Windsors (2016 – 2020)

This is a British series parody of the Royal Family, better known as the House of Windsor. A novelistic approach to fictional stories that are inspired by real events.

