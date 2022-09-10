Flamengo de Dorival will have an important reinforcement against Goiás; team will be without Gabigol and Pedro

Rubro-Negro is in second place in the Brazilian Championship, separated from the leader Palmeiras by seven points.

After qualifying for the Copa Libertadores final, the Flamengo turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. Next Sunday (11), Rubro-Negro faces Goiás in Serrinha, at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 26th round of the competition. Coach Dorival Júnior will have problems, such as the absence of strikers Gabriel and Pedro, suspended.

On the other hand, the coach had good news this Friday (9). According to journalist Venê Casagrande, midfielder Victor Hugo, who was left out of the last few games due to muscle pain, trained normally and should be starting Flamengo against Goiás. In the middle of next week, Rubro-Negro will decide the spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil, and the tendency is for Dorival to select reserves against Esmeraldino.

Goiás occupies the ninth place in the table and is on the rise in the Brazilian Championship, especially due to the presence of Pedro Raul: he is the top scorer of the competition with 14 goals, one ahead of Germán Cano, two of Bissoli and three of Jonathan Calleri.

See the probable lineup of Flamengo to face Goiás:

Sparing players for the “decision” against São Paulo, Dorival Júnior should send Flamengo to the field with the following lineup against Goiás: Saints; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Vidal and Diego Ribas; Everton Ribeiro, Marinho and Everton Cebolinha.