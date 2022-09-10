Flamengo defends a long unbeaten run against Goiás

Fla’s last defeat to the Goiás team was on September 10, 2014

Per: Rafael Bortoloti

Still with an eye on the Brazilian Championship title, Flamengo faces Goiás, this Sunday (11), at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 26th round of the competition. If you don’t leave Goiânia defeated, Rubro-Negro will increase their invincibility against the Goiás team. The last defeat, curiously, turns eight years old this Saturday (10).

On that September 10, 2014, Flamengo and Goiás faced each other in Cuiabá, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. Since then, there have been another seven matches, all for Brazilian Championships. In this period, Mengão won six and drew one, the last being 1-0, in the first round of this year, at Maracanã.

Last matches between Flamengo vs Goiás *

1- Goiás 1 x 0 Flamengo – 09/10/2014

2 – Goiás 0 x 1 Flamengo – 07/26/2015

3 – Flamengo 4 x 1 Goiás – 11/08/2015

4 – Flamengo 6 x 1 Goiás – 07/14/2019

5 – Goiás 2 x 2 Flamengo – 10/31/2019

6 – Flamengo 2 x 1 Goiás – 10/13/2020

7 – Goiás 0 x 3 Flamengo – 01/18/2021

8 – Flamengo 1 x 0 Goiás – 05/21/2022

* All duels were for Brazilian Championships

At the time, Flamengo’s coach was Paulo Sousa, who today left the team and gave way to Dorival Júnior. The winning goal was scored by Pedro, in the 17th minute of the first half. The shirt 21, however, is suspended and will not be able to play against Goiás this weekend.

Another who is out is fellow position Gabigol, also suspended. In addition to the duo, the coach Dorival Júnior should save a lot, with an eye on the return of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against São Paulo. Flamengo won the first leg by 3 to 1, and the ball will roll at 21:45 (Brasília time).

Thus, a probable lineup for Flamengo to face Goiás has: Santos; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal, Pulgar, Diego and Victor Hugo; Everton Chives and Marino. The clash will be broadcast, as always, from Coluna do Fla.