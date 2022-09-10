Flamengo lineup: without Gabigol and Pedro, the team will be alternate; see related | Flamengo

After training this morning at Ninho do Urubu, Flamengo heads to Goiânia, where this Sunday, at 7 pm, they face Goiás, in Serrinha. With important absences in the attack, since Pedro and Gabigol are suspended, the team will have news. Fabrício Bruno is also absent among those related because of suspension.

The probable lineup: Santos, Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Erick Pulgar (Diego), Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo, Vidal, Marinho and Everton Cebolinha.

1 of 2 Flamengo training in preparation to face Goiás — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Flamengo training in preparation to face Goiás — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

As Flamengo has an important game next Wednesday, against São Paulo, at Maracanã, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, the tendency is that the coach Dorival Júnior maintains the plan of not starting with maximum force.

David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Thiago Maia, who did not face Vélez, due to suspension, have a chance to start the game.

With great numbers in charge of Flamengo, Dorival should save holders against Goiás

Flamengo is in the second place of the Brazilian with seven points less than the leader Palmeiras.

+ Read more Flamengo news

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧