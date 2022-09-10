Fluminense vs Fortaleza: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Fluminense and Fortaleza face each other this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The confrontation will be followed in real time by the ge, with exclusive videos – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW.

Fluminense seeks to resume the good phase of the season. The team comes from defeat to Athletico-PR by 1 to 0, away from home, and accumulates three games without winning. In the last six matches, the team got the best in just one opportunity, against Coritiba, and is trying to regain confidence before the decisive duel next Thursday against Corinthians, earning a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil.

Fortaleza wants to win again in the return after stumbling at home against Botafogo, in the eyes of more than 50 thousand fans at Arena Castelão. The Lion has a string of away games. Of Fortaleza’s next five games in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, four will be away from home. Away from its domains, Leão has a 41% success rate in the competition. In the leaderboard, Tricolor appears in 12th with 30 points.

Retrospect: the teams faced each other in 24 opportunities in history, with 10 wins by Fluminense, seven by Fortaleza and seven draws.

: Premiere broadcasts live throughout Brazil, with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Grafite, Renata Mendonça and Salvio Spinola at Central do Apito; Real time: ge accompanies with exclusive videos. Click here to follow along.

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

Diniz is still looking for a replacement for the vacancy in midfield that belonged to Nonato, sold to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria. Nathan, Martinelli and Yago appear in the fight, which must be the team’s only doubt. After serving his suspension, Nino returns to the starting lineup and forms a pair of defenders with Manoel.

Probable starting lineup: Fábio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Yago or Nathan) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

Who is out: Luan Freitas (right knee), David Duarte (left thigh) and Matheus Ferraz (left knee);

Luan Freitas (right knee), David Duarte (left thigh) and Matheus Ferraz (left knee); hanging: Willian Bigode, Yago, Wellington and David Braz.

Fortaleza – coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

For the duel, the Lion has no suspended players. There are eight hanging in Vojvoda’s cast. In the medical department, Ceballos will be absent. Lucas Crispim remains in transition. Depietri also did not board.

Probable lineup: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi, Capixaba; Sasha, Hercules, Ronald; Galhardo, Moisés and Robson.

who is out : Depietri, Ceballos and Lucas Crispim.

: Depietri, Ceballos and Lucas Crispim. hanging: Marcelo Boeck, Fernando Miguel, Titi, Ceballos, Juninho Capixaba, Ronald, Matheus Vargas and Romarinho.

