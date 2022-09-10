Formula 2 champion Drugovich will open F1 doors with his talent – 09/10/2022

Felipe Drugovich was a 3-month-old baby the last time a Brazilian won the category immediately below F1.

It was in 2000, at the end of August. The championship, at the time, was called the F-3000. Bruno Junqueira, a driver from Minas Gerais, secured the title in the last stage, in Belgium. And the history of what happened to him from then on shows that some things have not changed in accessing the main category.

The table of that championship points out the Brazilian champion with 48 points. The runner-up was Frenchman Nicolas Minassian, 45, seen as a promising young man. The following drivers were very distant in the points: Mark Webber, with 21, and Fernando Alonso, with 17.

Junqueira has never raced in F1. Neither does Minassian. Alonso debuted the following year, was a two-time champion and continues to this day. Webber arrived in F1 in 2002 and stayed there until 2013.

What explains the paths of one and the other? The work behind the scenes.

Alonso and Webber had a strong manager. The same, by the way: Briatore, who owned part of Minardi. Not coincidentally, both debuted in F1 for the small Italian team that in 2006 became Toro Rosso and that for three seasons goes by the name of AlphaTauri.

With no space in F1, Junqueira and Minassian crossed the Atlantic and went to race in Champ Cars and IRL. The Brazilian did better: he won eight races and was runner-up three times.

The F-3000 became GP2 in 2005. In 2017 the FIA ​​rescued the Formula 2 brand.

Felipe Drugovich at Spa-Francorchamps this Formula 2 season Image: Alex Pantling – Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via G

The nomenclatures have changed, but methods and ways have not changed. Yes, there was the advent of “development academies”. But if the driver didn’t have the blessing of being picked in the cradle by an F1 team, he needs two things: money and contacts.

I remember a conversation with Pizzonia in that same 2000. The “Jungle Boy” had been F-Renault champion the year before and was breaking all the British F-3 records.

F1 was already flirting with him. Specifically, a certain Briatore was itching to sign him.

Pizzonia did not sign him. He said at the time that the contract offered was “too leonine”. He only arrived in F1 in 2003, for Jaguar, raced nine GPs for Williams in 2004 and nothing else.

A 22-year-old from the state of Maringá, Drugovich has fulfilled his career so far, with a delicious icing on the cake: the title on the same circuit where Emerson Fittipaldi won the first F1 World Championship for Brazil, exactly 50 years ago.

The advantage built up was so good that he secured the title even though he abandoned this Saturday’s race – Frenchman Theo Pouchaire, his only opponent in the fight for the championship, didn’t get past 16th place.

Felipe Drugovich from Paraná, Formula 2 champion, in the kart days Image: Erno Drehmer/Disclosure

This season, in 25 races, he has achieved five wins, four pole positions and four best laps. Even driving for an average team, MP Motorsports, he knew how to control the championship from the beginning. He showed emotional balance when things weren’t going well, he was bold when he needed to be, he was back in the lead at the decisive moment of the championship.

“I improved a lot in the mental part. I focused on being constant this year. And from the moment you start to be constant, it becomes easier to change steps”, explained the pilot, in a conversation I had with him for a profile published in June here at UOL.

(If you want to know more about the new F2 champion, it’s all here: how he started racing, his preparation for races, his relationship with his mother and uncles, life in Italy…)

In the interview, Drugovich showed to have his feet on the ground, unlike the pachecada that will certainly invade the nets in the coming days demanding an urgent first driver seat at Mercedes or Red Bull.

He knows that the chances of racing in 2023 are minimal. Today, the only teams with open spots are Haas, Williams, AlphaTauri, Alpine and Alfa Romeo, all of whom already have drivers in place, just waiting for the next moves.

The plan for next year is to be a reserve pilot. And in the last few days, he has spoken with two teams: AlphaTauri and Aston Martin.

Money and contacts, remember?

Financial support from XP Investimentos should help in the first part.

About contacts, Drugovich can be proud. Good results from him have opened doors for F1 that were closed months ago. The main category today knows very well who he is. And the credit was all his.