Galaxy S22 goes on sale in violet color in Brazil

Months after the official presentation of the Galaxy S22, the smartphone gained a new color option to continue as a consumer dream even after the launch of the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now, this new variant has finally been made official in Brazil and is available for purchase.

This is the violet color, seen in several previous devices of the brand, such as the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and also the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is part of the current generation of foldables from the south of the country. korean. The smartphone combines its new coloring with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro accessories, also offered in this shade.

Galaxy S22 5G now comes with Z Flip 4 5G, Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro in purple hue (Image: Handout/Samsung)

Renato Citrini, Senior Product Manager Mobile Experience at Samsung Brazil, says:

“We are very excited to launch the new S22 5G Violet as a new option in Brazil. Design and style are very important pillars, always present in Samsung devices and our products are always in line with the latest fashion trends”.

All smartphone specifications have been kept in this new model, with color being the big news. Thus, it features the same 6.1-inch screen with AMOLED technology with Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB options. of internal space, not expandable via micro SD. The battery is 3,700mAh with 25W fast wired charging support, and it also supports wireless charging.

As for cameras, for selfies it has a 10 MP sensor with autofocus, while at the back are a 50 MP main, a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP 3x optical zoom.

Galaxy S22 5G is now offered in violet color (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

price and availability

The Galaxy S22 in violet can now be purchased for the suggested price of BRL 5,999 for the 128 GB option or BRL 6,499 for the version with twice the space. Its sale is exclusive to Samsung’s physical and online stores. It is still offered in pink, black, green and white.