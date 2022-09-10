Globo – Film Schedule from September 10th to 16th

Check out Globo’s film schedule from September 6th to 16th.

Saturday Session

My best friend’s wedding

Original Title: My Best Friend’s Wedding

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1997

Director: PJ Hogan

Cast: Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett, Philip Bosco

Class: Comedy, Romance

Julianne discovers that she is in love with Michael, her best friend, on the eve of his wedding. With ulterior motives, she accepts to be the couple’s godmother.

owl I

Ultraviolet

Original Title: Ultraviolet

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2006

Director: Kurt Wimmer

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright, Nick Chinlund, William Fichtner,

Sebastien Andrieu, Ida Martin.

Class: Science Fiction

At the end of the 21st century, government pursues humans with genetic mutations. Violet, a martial arts expert who hides like a chameleon, begins a resistance.

Sunday, 09/11/2022

owl II

Life by a Thread

Original Title: Life On The Line

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: David Hackl

Cast: John Travolta, Kate Bosworth, Devon Sawa, Julie Benz, Sharon Stone, Jil Bellows

Class: Action/Drama

Beau’s brother died and now he dedicates his life to his niece. But he will have to face a terrible storm that is brewing.

Maximum temperature

Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault

Original Title: San Andreas

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Brad Peyton

Cast: Alexandra Daddario; Paul Giamatti; Ioan Gruffudd; Carla Gugino; Dwayne Johnson; Art Parkinson;

Class: Action

A strong earthquake hits California and firefighter Ray must travel the state with his ex-wife to rescue their daughter Blake.

movie theater

God’s city

Original Title: City of God

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2002

Director: Fernando Meirelles

Cast: Matheus Nachtergaele, Seu Jorge, Alexandre Rodrigues, Phellipe Haagensen, Jonathan Haagensen, Douglas Silva

Class: Drama

Buscapé is a very sensitive young man who grew up in Cidade de Deus, one of the most violent places in Rio, and who managed to escape crime by becoming a photographer.

Monday, 09/12/2022

Afternoon session

Big people

Original Title: Grown Ups

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Dennis Dugan

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek

Class: Comedy

After 30 years, five friends are reunited to enjoy a weekend with their families. But the holiday promises much more than just good times.

Hot screen

the show king

Original Title: The Greatest Showman

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Michael Gracey

Cast: Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson

Class: Musical

Barnum doesn’t accept the life he leads and wants to offer the best for his family. It brings together people who deviate from the norm of the time in a musical show.

Tuesday, 09/13/2022

Afternoon session

Madagascar 3: Most Wanted

Original Title: Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Eric Darnell / Tom McGrath / Conrad Vernon

Cast:

Class: Children’s Adventure

Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria and the others leave Africa for Europe. There they are persecuted by animal control and end up entering a circus to return home.

Wednesday, 09/14/2022

Afternoon session

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Original Title: What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Kirk Jones

Cast: Anna Kendrick; Cameron Diaz; Chris Rock; Dennis Quaid; Elizabeth Banks; Jennifer Lopez;Matthew Morrison;Rodrigo Santoro

Class: Comedy

The challenges of impending parenthood have turned the lives of five couples upside down.

Thursday, 09/15/2022

Afternoon session

all i want

Original Title: Please Stand By

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Ben Lewin

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Alice Eve, Toni Collette, Michael Stahl-David

Class: Drama

Wendy, a young girl with autism, escapes from her caregiver to deliver her manuscript to compete in a Star Trek writing competition.

Friday, 09/16/2022

Afternoon session

Get Out: The Movie

Original Title: Sai From Below: The Movie

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Cris D’amato;

Cast: Aracy Balabanian; Tom Cavalcante; Miguel Falabella; Marisa Orth;

Class: Comedy

After Caco Antibes gets out of jail, he starts getting involved with transporting gems and could end up in jail again.