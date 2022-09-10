Globo – Film Schedule from September 10th to 16th

Check out Globo’s film schedule from September 6th to 16th.
Saturday Session
My best friend’s wedding
Original Title: My Best Friend’s Wedding
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1997
Director: PJ Hogan
Cast: Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett, Philip Bosco
Class: Comedy, Romance
Julianne discovers that she is in love with Michael, her best friend, on the eve of his wedding. With ulterior motives, she accepts to be the couple’s godmother.
owl I
Ultraviolet
Original Title: Ultraviolet
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2006
Director: Kurt Wimmer
Cast: Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright, Nick Chinlund, William Fichtner,
Sebastien Andrieu, Ida Martin.
Class: Science Fiction
At the end of the 21st century, government pursues humans with genetic mutations. Violet, a martial arts expert who hides like a chameleon, begins a resistance.
Sunday, 09/11/2022
owl II
Life by a Thread
Original Title: Life On The Line
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: David Hackl
Cast: John Travolta, Kate Bosworth, Devon Sawa, Julie Benz, Sharon Stone, Jil Bellows
Class: Action/Drama
Beau’s brother died and now he dedicates his life to his niece. But he will have to face a terrible storm that is brewing.
Maximum temperature
Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault
Original Title: San Andreas
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Brad Peyton
Cast: Alexandra Daddario; Paul Giamatti; Ioan Gruffudd; Carla Gugino; Dwayne Johnson; Art Parkinson;
Class: Action
A strong earthquake hits California and firefighter Ray must travel the state with his ex-wife to rescue their daughter Blake.
movie theater
God’s city
Original Title: City of God
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2002
Director: Fernando Meirelles
Cast: Matheus Nachtergaele, Seu Jorge, Alexandre Rodrigues, Phellipe Haagensen, Jonathan Haagensen, Douglas Silva
Class: Drama
Buscapé is a very sensitive young man who grew up in Cidade de Deus, one of the most violent places in Rio, and who managed to escape crime by becoming a photographer.
Monday, 09/12/2022
Afternoon session
Big people
Original Title: Grown Ups
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Dennis Dugan
Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek
Class: Comedy
After 30 years, five friends are reunited to enjoy a weekend with their families. But the holiday promises much more than just good times.
Hot screen
the show king
Original Title: The Greatest Showman
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Michael Gracey
Cast: Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson
Class: Musical
Barnum doesn’t accept the life he leads and wants to offer the best for his family. It brings together people who deviate from the norm of the time in a musical show.
Tuesday, 09/13/2022
Afternoon session
Madagascar 3: Most Wanted
Original Title: Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Eric Darnell / Tom McGrath / Conrad Vernon
Cast:
Class: Children’s Adventure
Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria and the others leave Africa for Europe. There they are persecuted by animal control and end up entering a circus to return home.
Wednesday, 09/14/2022
Afternoon session
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Original Title: What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Kirk Jones
Cast: Anna Kendrick; Cameron Diaz; Chris Rock; Dennis Quaid; Elizabeth Banks; Jennifer Lopez;Matthew Morrison;Rodrigo Santoro
Class: Comedy
The challenges of impending parenthood have turned the lives of five couples upside down.
Thursday, 09/15/2022
Afternoon session
all i want
Original Title: Please Stand By
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Ben Lewin
Cast: Dakota Fanning, Alice Eve, Toni Collette, Michael Stahl-David
Class: Drama
Wendy, a young girl with autism, escapes from her caregiver to deliver her manuscript to compete in a Star Trek writing competition.
Friday, 09/16/2022
Afternoon session
Get Out: The Movie
Original Title: Sai From Below: The Movie
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Cris D’amato;
Cast: Aracy Balabanian; Tom Cavalcante; Miguel Falabella; Marisa Orth;
Class: Comedy
After Caco Antibes gets out of jail, he starts getting involved with transporting gems and could end up in jail again.