Goiás president already admits losing Pedro Raul, quoted in Botafogo and other clubs, and reveals why

Pedro Raul should not stay in Goiás for 2023. Quoted in Botafogo and in several other clubs, in Brazil and abroad, the striker has already been addressed in a farewell tone by the president of Esmeraldino, Paulo Rogério Pinheiroin an interview with “Canal do Nicola”.

– Pedro Raul was an individual choice of Edminho (Pinheiro, president of the Deliberative Council), who sought him out. Brought it, we wasted no time in arguing, it was today or lose. He went to Portugal, he had depression, he was unhappy in Japan, he fell into Edminho’s lap. I was even out of Brazil. He called me, I said “bring it”. We had Nicolas, he would fit the two together, we were already going to negotiate Bruno Mezenga. When Pedro Raul arrived, he stayed on the bench and Nicolas scored, until he had a grade 3 injury. Pedro Raul took over and never left. We are very well served. Pedro Raul will leave, most likely he won’t stay with us, we still have Nicolas and we’re going after another striker – admitted Paulo Rogério Pinheiro.

The president did not completely throw in the towel, but explained the biggest obstacle to keeping Pedro Raul.

– No, it’s up to him. If you hit the hammer, say that you have a proposal of 10 million euros, but I want to stay at Goiás, it’s the player who commands. The problem isn’t even paying the club, it’s paying his salary. There are salary proposals of R$ 600 thousand, R$ 700 thousand, this is unfeasible for us. He did not comment on whether he is from Brazil or abroad – said Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, who explained the striker’s choice of not leaving in the middle of the season.

– He gave us the word in June that he wouldn’t leave, so we don’t have to worry, that he’d already warned his manager. He knew he had the conditions to be the top scorer in the Brazilian Championship. At the end of this cycle in Brazil, if it was worth 5 million euros, it is now worth 20 million. If he is top scorer and called up, which is very likely after the World Cup, he will be worth more. He wanted to stay. He is a boy of character, differentiated – he added.