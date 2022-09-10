Google opens new jobs

Have you ever imagined working in one of the biggest companies in the world? This could be your chance, as Google has announced the opening of new job openings for its offices in Belo Horizonte (MG) and São Paulo (SP).

The multinational specialized in technology, which this year turns 24, offers opportunities for 100% remote, face-to-face or hybrid operations, in leadership, management, consultants, analysts and engineers positions. Vacancies include opportunities for people with disabilities (PWD).

Opportunities available include the roles of Strategic Partnerships Manager, Fintech Account Executive, Administrative Business Partner, Google Cloud Customer Office Leader, Account Executive, Customer Engineer – Google Cloud Infrastructure, Customer Engineer Escalated, Customer Solutions Engineer, Retail Account Manager, Analytics and Insights Manager, Programmatic Specialist, Head of Industry, Mobility, Large Customer Sales, Director of Google Cloud Customer Experience, Technical Program Manager, Research Journeys , Program Manager, Accessibility Partnerships, Analytics Sales Specialist, Account Manager (PCD), Analytical Lead (PCD), Accessibility Analyst, Major Sales Account Strategist, Account Manager for Major Customer Sales ( PCD), Territory Manager for Small/Medium Businesses, Director of Engineering and Technology, Software Engineer in early career, Software Engineer (affirmative vacancy for inclusion of the black community), Supplier Solutions Consultant, Software Engineer (PCD), Principal Architect – Customer Engineering, Software Engineering Manager, Product Manager, Analyst Accessibility and Software Engineer (PCD).

Requirements vary depending on the desired position and level of education. However, most positions require fluent English and professional experience – which can range from two to 15 years, depending on the position you want to occupy. That’s why it takes a lot of preparation and a good resume.

how to apply

Those interested in applying for any of the vacancies should apply through the website, available here.