Google reveals new minimum hardware requirements for Android

Google has updated the minimum requirements for a phone to run Google Mobile Services (GMS), responsible for making Android 13 and later work. In practice, this is a kind of “cut-off line” to say which devices each manufacturer should produce if they want to make the search giant’s next software work.

As of now, you will need to have at least 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage for the GMS to work properly. Google will introduce a lock that will prevent services from preloading on new devices with less than minimum memory and space.

from #Android13, new devices with less than 2GB RAM cannot preload GMS. Any new Go devices must have at least 16GB storage. Devices not meeting these requirements today on 12 must not upgrade to 13. 🤯 —Jason Bayton (@JasonBayton) September 7, 2022

The discovery was made by developer Jason Bayton and shared on his personal Twitter profile. If the device today does not meet the requirements of Android 12, it will be prevented from updating to 13 when there is an official release.

The limitation is also applied to Android Go, so it is possible to say that no device with Google’s OS will have lower features than these. Devices running older versions of Android (10 or 11, for example) will not be able to migrate to version 13 if they do not meet the minimum requirements.

Android 13 minimum requirements

While it seems like a tough move, it’s not the first time Google has taken this step. The company does this from time to time to ensure the operating system runs correctly. In 2020, any device with less than 512MB of RAM was not eligible to load Android 11’s GMS.

It is possible that later on Google will launch a lite version of Android, which would be compatible with budget devices, but there is no way to guarantee. The most certain thing for manufacturers is to launch devices that exceed the minimum requirements, including as a matter of respect for the user.

Running software below the minimum requirements often results in poor performance. The device may crash frequently, present incompatibility with programs and even stop working. It was for this kind of attitude that Android became known in the past as an unstable system, which made many people migrate to iOS due to stability.