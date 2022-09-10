Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo breaks silence and talks about reduced participation in the new season of the series; watch

Finally mom blew it! Ellen Pompeo has broken her silence over her reduced role in “Grey’s Anatomy” season 19. This Friday (9), during the event D23 Expo, in which the star received the title of Disney Legend for his contributions on television, Pompeo was asked about the matter by Deadline and explained the situation. Fans of the ABC phenomenon were shocked in August to discover that Meredith Gray would appear in just 8 of the 22 new episodes.

“I don’t know how much I can talk. You know I can never say, they don’t like it when I say it”she hesitated about the course the plot will take. “The new season is going to be fun. We have an amazing formula there and the fans know what to expect. It will be more of what we do best. A few laughs and a few tears”he said.

However, the actress soon killed the curiosity of everyone who follows the series by answering how the production will be without the constant participation of her iconic character. “It’ll be fine without me, I’ll still do the narration”she said. “I’ll be back on Grey’s for the last episode and we’ll see if we can keep it up”, he added. Friend, don’t play so much with our hearts…

The artist also took the opportunity to talk about the support she hopes to receive from fans for her new project, an adaptation of the 2009 film “Orphan”, for the streaming platform Hulu. “I hope the fans [de Grey’s] come with me. I know there is no guarantee of that. But I will put the same heart and passion into it. It’s only eight short episodes, so it won’t take up too much of your time.”she declared.

Despite now being focused on other productions, the blonde assured that she will not completely leave Grey’s Anatomy anytime soon. “I will always be a part of this show. I’m executive producer of the show. I spent two decades of my career in [ Grey’s ] – is my heart and my soul. I’ll never really leave while I’m in the air”, he concluded. The fans are very grateful! Check out the full video below:

Ellen Pompeo says “I’ll never truly be gone as long as that show (#GreysAnatomy) is on the air” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/1i8Oof2EcD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2022

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” is scheduled to premiere on October 6 in the United States.

