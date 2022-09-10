Harry traveled alone to see the Queen because the royals snubbed Meghan

When the first information emerged that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision, the English press even published that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on their way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland. But then the couple’s press office reported that the Duchess of Sussex did not travel with her husband. According to a real expert, there is bullshit involved.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Windsor dynasty affairs expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Meghan Markle was not invited to join the royals at the palace where the Queen “passed away peacefully” at age 96. “It is known that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he didn’t make it to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother,” the expert commented. The Duke of Sussex didn’t show up until an hour and a half after news of the 96-year-old majesty’s death broke.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Prince HarryMax Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The couple attended the United Nations HeadquartersMichael M. Santiago/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Meghan Markle Meghan Markle launched a series with SpotifyYui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry vetoed! Meghan and Harry are not invited on holiday with the QueenSamir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle The Queen’s Personal Assistant Made Meghan’s Royal Life Hell Chris Jackson/GettyImages 0

In the chat, Katie confided: “But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not invited to join the family.” She made an analysis of the absence of the former Hollywood actress at the important moment. “She said she’s going to Balmoral again. But I see it as quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral alone, without his wife,” the royal ruffled commentator quipped.

In light of the buzz surrounding the absence of Meghan Markle, experts speculated that she chose not to go out of respect for Harry. “But the report points out that it was a decision made by the higher powers of the royal family,” Katie Nicholl emphasized. This Thursday (8/9), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would attend the Well Child Awards event. With the death of the British monarch, they canceled the appointments on the agenda. As Elizabeth’s wake will last for days, the couple will have to remain in the UK.

To learn more, follow the column’s profile on Instagram.