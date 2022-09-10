How and why did Queen Elizabeth II stay in power for so long?

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II set the record for the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She became queen at age 25 and remained on the throne until she was 96, reigning for 70 years. The previous record holder was her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who reigned for about 64 years from 1837 to 1901.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, released by Insider, in 2017 only 12 million UK residents were alive when King George the 6th was on the throne in 1952, thus only 20% of the UK population. United.

As a result, 80% of UK residents in 2017 were not alive when Elizabeth took over as monarch.

But, after all, why did she stay in power for so long?

In general, a monarch only lets exercise his power in the event of abdication of the throne or death. In this way, the reign is for life and passes between family members according to the line of succession.

As Queen Elizabeth II did not abdicate the throne during her time as monarch, she only left the post due to her death.

History

Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, in London’s Mayfair district, and was not heir to the throne until her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated his reign in 1936, leaving her father as next in line. succession.

With the death of King George the 6th and being the eldest daughter, Elizabeth took over as queen in 1952. The official coronation was held on 2 June 1953 at Westminster Abbey and became the first ceremony to be broadcast live on TV.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd

In 1977, the Queen celebrated her Silver Jubilee, a festivity for the 25th anniversary of a priestly ordination, religious consecration. And in 2002, she celebrated the Golden Jubilee by completing 50 years of reign. In February of this year, the Queen celebrated the Platinum Jubilee, which marks the 70th anniversary of her reign.

Elizabeth witnessed several historical events such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, the end of the Cold War and the end of the Soviet Union, the 9/11 attacks and the inventions of the internet smartphone.