How Spencer, The Crown and the Internet Made Princess Diana a Gen Z Queen

“Dead timeline?” asked a viral tweet in September. “Here’s a reminder that this trailer exists.” “Yes, his Oscar is serious,” said another. “I wish you all a happy ‘watch this trailer at least five times today’ day,” read another. You can expect to see these types of tweets after a trailer for a Netflix movie has been released, perhaps one set in a school or perhaps one starring Generation Z icon Zendaya, but not about a trailer for a historical drama about British royalty. , as well as these movie-related tweets Spencer.

To make that assumption, however, would be to ignore the growing popularity, nearly 25 years after her death, of the woman at the center of the film: Princess Diana. When the first full trailer of Spencer In September, the excitement of young people on social media was palpable. Starring Kristen Stewart as the late princess, the drama takes place over a weekend in 1991 when Diana plans to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Stewart has been a teen favorite thanks to the movies of Twilightbut the expectation Spencer it was caused as much by the figure of the village princess as by her. Despite the fact that most members of Generation Z, broadly defined as those born between 1997 and the early 2010s, were not even conceived when Diana died in a car crash in Paris in September 1997, the late royal is enjoying an explosion of popularity among young adults.

Innumerable Facebook groups have been created in their honor, with young people who gather to sing and sing, affectionately calling it “Ar Di”, in a way that an abuelo could refer to a member of the family, and share a good amount of memes at the same time. The most prominent group is “Princess Diana – Let’s Keep Her Memory Alive (NO TROLLS ALLOWED)”, which has nearly 45,000 members, most of them willing to play along. A scan of the group shows sentimental posts (which we could attribute to more traditional monarchists), interspersed with satirical and absurd ones. There are images of random celebrities, like Denise Welch or the contestant of factor X Eoghan Quigg, published under the guise of depicting Diana herself, or intriguing finds made in charity shops and forgotten treasures commemorating her marriage.

In essence, the posts mimic “boomerspeak,” or the way baby boomers (defined as those born between the mid-1940s and mid-1960s) are perceived to be communicating online, combined with the often absurd memes. and deliberately ironic so dear to the generation. Z. Of course, every post comes with a dose of love, it’s just expressed in a roundabout way that might not be obvious to outsiders. Some of these people are also within these groups: unsuspecting royalists who often don’t understand the affectionate humor of Diana’s younger fans. These contrasting expressions can lead to hilarious misunderstandings, which are often captured in screenshots for posting on other social networks.

At about the same time as the fan club contemporaries of Diana, fictionalizations of the princess were made in film and television. the Netflix series The crown It was a huge success, thanks to which Emma Corrin received plaudits for her portrayal of Diana in its fourth season, which premiered a year ago. Her performance spawned a number of memes, most notably a moment in the third episode of the season when Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor, proposes to Diana, and the camera zooms in on Corrin’s smiling face, and her eyes. move left and right; It turned out to be perfect meme material: the original clip received over 2.5 million views in a day when it was posted to Twitter.

It was not the first time that digital culture and fan club of Diana were found. In 2017, a Twitter user named @Deno_Tron went viral when he designed a Princess Diana shrine in his roommate’s bedroom as he was about to return with a date. An image of said shrine (which included candles, photos of Diana, and a collage of images of her roommate and the princess atop a caption that read “Lovers separated by time and circumstance”) proved to be a hit with tweeters. and, from there, the approach to the memory of the princess seemed to evolve into the fan clubHardened that we know today. This is thanks to the spread of heartfelt, if strange, declarations of love for Diana, which originate in specialized Facebook groups before reaching Twitter, Reddit, or sites dedicated solely to memes. One that is frequently shared and re-shared is that post featuring images of a food-decorated Diana memorial plaque, with the late princess sporting a mashed potato hairstyle and tomato earrings. “I like to use my Princess Diana plate, but I never cover her pretty face with kisses,” reads the caption.

O fan club Diana’s became a real, if somewhat strange, community. But is it all pure irony? Or is it true love? For Jordan Taylor-O’Neill, a 23-year-old Diana fan, it’s a little bit of both. “My love and respect for Diana is absolutely real, but the way I express it is very ironic,” he says. “I always respected her, but it got more exaggerated as memes became more common and people learned more about her life as a result.”

“While the ‘Ar Di’ memes might seem insensitive or rude to some royal royal fans, this is nothing to criticize,” says Bethan McConnell, Diana fan and member of the group. “If you’re watching ‘Ar Di’ on your food every other day is proof that people are still worried about her. You’re going to have some member who is a staunch monarchist and sees the whole thing as disrespectful, but I think that’s the point.”

“People are basically making fun of older people by posting dramatic three-page tributes every time the queen has a birthday, or how much they love to watch. [su] speech on Christmas Day,” he continues. “I don’t think that kind of thing is much different, except it’s more fun. As the group’s title says: ‘Keep His Memory Alive’”.

This affectionate teasing, very much a form of love, is “an interpretation of how our mothers love ‘Ar Di,’” thinks 24-year-old Harry Jones. “The national outpouring of mourning when she died speaks for itself. People felt they knew her. And that’s why I think Gen Z sees it and sees it as an extension of the act of choosing the previous generation.”

Harry Jones wrapped in his Princess Diana sheet (Harry Jones/@harryjonesxx)

But for all the ironic humor surrounding the late princess, is this also rooted in something more serious? The UK’s youth are predominantly left-wing (over half of those under thirty voted for Labor in 2019, with just over a fifth supporting the Conservatives), and while Diana was hardly a Che Guevara, her legacy almost faded. has become a cause célèbre for young progressive Brits who see her, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, unlike the rest of the royal family. Her love for Diana is a way of expressing her disillusionment with the powers that be.

“She was a familiar face at an institution that many of us can’t relate to,” says Jordan. “He championed causes that matter to our generation at a time when it was not so acceptable. He broke traditions and was fine doing it; He was the closest real-life example of the Disney princesses we grew up idolizing.”

Part of her relatable and anti-establishment nature was Diana’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, at a time when it was far less acceptable to be a true ally. “The community [LGBTQ+] gravitates toward strong women who don’t conform,” says Harry. “Diana’s work supporting people living with HIV-AIDS was also very important at the time. The stigma surrounding him in the 1990s devastated the community, so seeing a royal walk into a hospital and hug HIV/AIDS patients was groundbreaking. There’s still a lot of work to do on the stigma, but I like to think that Diana really helped to challenge it at the time.” There’s also the famous anecdote that Freddie Mercury once dragged Diana to an undercover gay bar, and it’s perhaps safe to assume that she would approve of being played by prominent performers. queer like Stewart and Corrin. Both performances only further cement the princess as an icon. queer.

Also evident is the fact that people can shape their view of Diana however they want. When she died, Diana not only became an icon queer, but a revolutionary of the monarchy, an instagrammable inspiration and a figure of almost universal admiration. “Loving Princess Diana is one of the few views shared by most of Britain,” says Jordan. “The exaggerated way in which [la Generación Z] talking about her is satire, a way of copying how royalists talk about the rest of the royal family, but that doesn’t make our love for Diana any less genuine.”