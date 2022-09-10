How to increase the Nubank card limit in September?

Check out some tips that can help you increase your Nubank credit card limit, starting now.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

The credit card of the Brazilian fintech Nubank is one of the most sought after in the financial market in recent years. In addition to having no annual fee, the Nubank credit card offers several benefits to its customers. However, most people get a lower limit than expected.

Below, see some tips that can help you increase your Nubank credit card limit, starting this September.

Keep the CPF away from pending issues

Keeping the CPF away from restrictions is one of the factors that can help increase the Nubank credit card limit. The more intact your credit history is, the more likely you are to have a higher limit.

Pay your bill on time, preferably in full

Don’t delay paying your invoices. In addition to avoiding falling into debt, you will demonstrate to the financial institution that you are a responsible person. Only pay the minimum amount if you really need to.

Organize your credit card expenses

Focus all your spending on the Nubank tool. Thus, you ensure that your entire limit is well executed, making it visible to the bank that you need more credit than you already have.

Keep your income up to date

Monthly income is within the most important parameters for building your Nubank credit card limit. Therefore, keeping this information always up to date is the most appropriate. Do not hesitate to update any additions to your monthly income.

Follow the steps below to update the income in the app:

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

Access the Nubank app; Tap the profile icon, located at the top left; Tap on the “Edit Profile Data” option; Select “Monthly Income”, on the next screen, enter your current income; Tap “Continue” and send the proof, if you have it; That’s it, your income is now updated!

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Lais Monteiro / shutterstock.com