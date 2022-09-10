How to open an account at Banco Inter by cell phone?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

Since becoming popular in Brazil, digital banks have not stopped gaining customers. And among the main names in the market are Nubank, C6 Bank and Banco Inter. The latter already has, in 2022, more than 15 million customers. One of the reasons is the ease of making day-to-day transactions. In addition, this account also does not charge fees and annuity from its customers. So, to find out how to open a Banco Inter account just by accessing your cell phone, check it out below!

See how to open an account at Banco Inter

In this way, Banco Inter’s idea is that the opening of the account for individuals is done exclusively through the app. This is a way to make the process simpler and more standardized. However, first of all, it is necessary to download the application through the virtual store on your cell phone. It is available for Android and iOS systems. Then you follow the steps below:

In the Inter app, click on “open a free account”;

Enter your full name and date of birth and click on “continue”;

Enter your CPF number, check the box “I have read and agree to the terms and conditions” and click continue;

Thus, the Banco Inter app will ask for permission to access the location, click on “Continue” to allow it.

Inform your marital status (single, married, etc…);

Fill in your contact details (email address and mobile number);

Check and confirm your contact details;

Now you will need to authenticate your contact details. You will receive a code by email, another by SMS. Inform them in the required fields and click on “validate”;

Inform your place of birth (country, state and city) and click on “Continue”;

Now you will register your document. Select the one you prefer;

Take a photo of the front and back of your document;

Enter your zip code, fill in your residential address and select whether this will be your mailing address;

Select the name for the Banco Inter card description.

Finally, describe your professional details, and then create a strong, memorable password. And that’s it, your digital account in the Banco Inter app is open. Now you can start enjoying all the features of your app.

