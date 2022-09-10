How to win airfare in World Cup promotion

United States, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean or South America? You can already dream of traveling to one of these destinations for free with Copa Airlines’ 75th anniversary action.

For every 365 days of the company’s life, one person will be granted round-trip flights and will have the right to bring a companion.

The promotion works like this: sporadic posts on Instagram from the Cup invite the public to click on the link in the bio and answer questions about the history of the company known for connecting the Americas through the hub installed in Panama City.

From the moment of publication, which could happen until the end of next week, people have 24 hours to participate. Prizes are given to the fastest ones who get all the questions right. It is also necessary to like the post and follow the official account.

75 years for Panama

In the wake of the anniversary celebrations, the company painted one of its Boeing 737-800 planes. NG with visual identity that marked an era in the 1990s.

Copa Airlines commemorative plane: look goes back to the 1990s Image: Disclosure

Executive Chairman Peter Heilbron explains that the period was a “watershed” in business. “At that time, we started the dream of creating the first connection center in Latin America“.

Copa was founded in 1947, operating in only three cities in Panama. In 1966, its first international line to Costa Rica debuted. Since then, it has been expanding the number of routes and updating its aircraft fleet.

Its impact in Panama can be quantified by GDP — before the pandemic, the revenue generated by the company represented 15% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product — and extends to training the population through the ALAS (Latin American Academy of Higher Aviation) center. and job generation.

In order to promote the region through tourism, the Cup also offers the stopover, which allows passengers to make a “connection” of up to seven days at no additional cost.

BioMuseum: one of the capital’s attractions Image: Gabrielli Menezes

Calzada do Amador is an avenue “inside” the sea Image: Gabrielli Menezes

Post-pandemic and Brazil

Since the six-month stoppage caused by the coronavirus, the company has reestablished operations in 75 cities, located in 30 countries in America. Peter says:

It will take between three and four years to fully recover. But we will continue to grow and work for the development of Panama”.

In Brazil, departures depart from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, Porte Alegre and Belo Horizonte. According to the president, there is an intention to reactivate flights from Recife and Salvador, but there is still no date.