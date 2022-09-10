How’s life for Miu Miu’s clothes off the catwalk?

The title question is probably what makes sense to start telling about the Miu Miu Women’s Tales. Even more within the real woman’s life, which is the focus of Miuccia Prada. We know that fashion is made up of brands that carry real values ​​– and others take advantage of a marketing movement to conquer space and the hearts of the public. Ms. Prada has her brands, Prada and Miu Miu, within the first team. That’s because the Italian stylist, who is already known for taking questions and deep discussions at the center of the themes of her collections, has shown several times how the fashion she creates is not the final objective of her work, but serves as a tool to reinforce her pillars.

One of them is feminism, which, unlike several brands that surfed the wave of appreciation and support for women, Miuccia has had as an agenda since the beginning of her career – and goes from inviting women artists to create illustrations for her prints, to the projects that go beyond fashion. In the latter case, cinema, one of Ms. Prada’s great loves, gained an affectionate look to develop an initiative that is not an advertising campaign. O Miu Miu Women’s Talesreleased in 2011is an acclaimed short film series that invites female directors to present stories commissioned by Miu Miu twice a year, focusing on investigating vanity and femininity in the 21st century. One of the premieres takes place in the second half of the year at the Venice Film Festival. In other words, the brand delivers a collection of clothing from the brand corresponding to the premiere season for the filmmaker to freely design the short. And it’s so much freedom that sometimes it’s easy to forget you’re watching a movie that bears the name Miu Miu.

I say this because in the last episode released, the Letter to Mi Madre to Mi Hijoby the Spanish director Carla Simon, it took me a while to see a Miu Miu Winter 2022 piece. You start to see a sparkle from here, another more intense embroidery there, but the central theme is not the clothing label. The function is more to bring clothes to life within a story of everyday life than to zoom in on a fashion film. And, in the case of the 24th story in the series, the filmmaker decided to turn the family relationship between mother, child and grandparents into such a sensitive and playful timeline. There are scenes of Carla pregnant and naked, as well as in the photos in which the mother poses pregnant with Carla herself. Playing with the sunlight coming through the windows revealing pictures of grandparents, uncles, aunts, parents, great-grandparents smiling, sewing and reciting poetry. In another moment, there is the growth of the young woman, from the 1960s to the present day, passing through the 1980s, crossing the thresholds of femininity and history, until meeting Carla pregnant next to the blue sky of the Catalan coast. “With this film for the Miu Miu Women’s TalesI want to give my son what I didn’t have: a family history.” For Simón, there is a special role that films play in people’s lives: “Cinema has the power to repair what is missing.” The use of clothes is secondary, but for those who are always attentive to what was presented on the catwalks, it takes on another meaning.

Seeing the look outside the cold context of the spotlight of fashion photographers creates a relationship of reality, gives the sense that the clothes created by Miuccia Prada deserve. Before the short presented by Carla Simón, a list of other big names also brought Miu Miu summers and winters to life. And none of them directed by Miuccia, but with looks that include names like Agnès Varda, Ava Duvernay, Mati Diop and Dakota Fanning. Directors known to the general public or not. Each episode explores the complexities of being a woman through the eyes of other women from different backgrounds and generations. – and only then can the project gain genuine meaning, sharing different realities and cultures. And, even with this plurality, it is still possible to find common questions. “How do women appear to each other?” and “How do women appear to themselves?” are among the questions that are part of the trajectory of the construction of each woman, whether she is a filmmaker or not, and that Ms Prada seeks to communicate within fashion.

At the Miu Miu Women’s Tales, the language seems to be more didactic, even with so much magic within the short story, but the recognition within a character helps to better absorb the role we have, as women. Miuccia Prada’s quest is that we can identify as women, with our clothes and the way we wear them, and not just with a beautifully embroidered dress that doesn’t connect us with reality. In addition to giving visibility to women directors, Miuccia reinforces her purpose in fashion – and shows what she came to be: to support and support other women to build a new reality for the 21st century.