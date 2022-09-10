Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur and is US Open champion | sneakers

The US Open 2022 began by saying goodbye to the greatest player in history and, this Saturday, enshrined the future of tennis. First number 1 in the world to reach the Grand Slam final in New York since Serena Williams, in 2014, Iga Swiatek repeated the American who just left the courts to also be champion at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 21-year-old Polish woman beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur by 2 sets to 0, 6/2 and 7/6(7/5) and was champion in the last major of the year.

Swiatek now has ten consecutive finals won and has already collected three Grand Slam titles (in three finals played) in his short and promising career, the other two being from Roland Garros in France. There are still 20 of these giant titles to match in singles with Serena, the biggest winner of modern era majors. But the Polish woman’s path to the top is being paved quickly and consistently.

In this Saturday’s final, Swiatek won her first US Open trophy beating the second best player of the present time in almost two hours of play. It was only the fifth confrontation between them, and it was balanced, with two victories for each side until early this Saturday afternoon. But the current leader of the ranking won the most important confrontation between them in an overwhelming way in the first set, then with difficulty in the second.

At 21 years old, the Polish is the number 1 in the world with a huge advantage over the vice leader, who was the Estonian Anett Kontaveit and will become Jabeur this Monday.

At 28 years old, the Tunisian is living the big year of her career and became the first African woman, in addition to being the first Arab-Muslim woman, to reach the decision of the US Open. She had already been runner-up at Wimbledon, in London, precisely the Grand Slam before the one in New York.

The decision began with a very large dominance of the number 1 in the world, which opened 3-0, breaking the Tunisian opponent in the second game. Jabeur, then, started to hit the returns, got great winners and made it 2 to 3. Then, however, it was broken again by Swiatek. The Polish woman’s consistent game was maintained both on the left and on the right, which made her rival make a lot of mistakes in unforced balls. And the first set, in less than 30 minutes, went to Swiantek in a new break against Jabeur.

The great work on the first serve and the good returns continued as strengths of the player from Poland in the second set. Jabeur had the support of the fans at the biggest tennis stadium in the world. And she showed signs of reaction. But a double fault here, another pass taken there, and the psychological side of the Tunisian was getting in the way. And a few rackets dropped to the ground later, the second set started the same as the first, with Swiantek opening 3-0, with a break.

The script was repeated even with the return of Jabeur’s break. Then guess what? Swiatek returned it. Again. And he opened 4-2, with the serve in hand. The Polish woman never lost her cool. And she won with good blows every point with longer exchanges. At that point, it looked like the game would be over in a few minutes. But the Tunisian decided to react and even extended the decision by tying the set at 4-4, in her best moment of the afternoon.

The fans, eager for more games, started to cheer even more for the Tunisian. She grew up together. And Swiatek started to miss, which was not happening. The turning point was about to happen, but Jabeur missed three good chances to close the game. And the Polish made it 5-4, when she was under more pressure. Then, firmly, came the tie for the Tunisian: 5 to 5. Swiatek confirmed and, this time, vibrated. The end was near. But Jabeur insisted, fought and kept his hopes up. Took the set to tie-break. But on the other side was the best today, and Swiatek closed the game at 7/5, to effusive applause for both finalists.

Anyway, the leader of the world ranking did not want to extend the afternoon in which she would win her first US Open. So, on the same court where tennis’ biggest star retired just over a week ago, a new one began to shine brightly this Saturday.

Brazilian Jade Moreira Lanai, 17, won the youth wheelchair title in singles. To win the unprecedented title, she overcame a match point against in the 3rd set to beat the Japanese Yuma Takamuro, by 2 sets to 1, partials of 7/5, 2-6 and 7/6(5). Later, the Brazilian, alongside the American Maylee Phelps, also won the doubles title.

