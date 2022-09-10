Game of Thrones has a very strong bond with dragons, especially when it comes to Daenerys. Most dragons are very important in the story and are responsible for exciting scenes. But do you remember in which episode Daenerys rides Drogon for the first time?

In which episode does Daenerys ride Drogon for the first time in Game of Thrones?

In the ninth episode of the fifth season of Game of Thrones, Daenerys and her allies are attacked by the Children of the Harpy until Drogon, her fierce dragon, invades the arena and saves her mother. This is the moment that Daenerys rides Drogon for the first time, and this scene is emotional and very striking for fans of the series, considered by many to be one of the highlights of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

All episodes are available on HBO Max.