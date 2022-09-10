The battles in Game of Thrones have always been a highlight of the series, many of which are considered the most memorable battles on TV. Always very well directed, with the violence that the fans like and many memorable losses, this is a point of Game of Thrones that you can’t put too much fault. But do you remember which episode the Night King attacks Hardhome in Game of Thrones?

In which episode does the Night King attack Hardhome in Game of Thrones?

In the eighth episode of season five, Jon Snow takes his rangers to Durolar to convince the Wildlings who had stayed there to join the Watch. But just as they’re leaving the city, they’re surrounded by an army of the Dead, led by the Night King, which results in a breathtaking duel sequence and a sense of urgency that only the best choreography and direction can match. This is the episode where the Night King attacks Hardhome.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

