Instagram prepares button to repost content from other accounts in the feed

Instagram is experimenting with an official way to repost posts from other accounts in the feed. The function, which complements the well-known “Share in Stories”, makes the social network a little more similar to Facebook and Twitter, allowing users to “recommend posts to friends”.

Such a tool is an old demand from the community of Instagram users, who until then need to appeal to third-party tools to share other users’ posts in their own feed. In the scheme under development at Instagram, all posts republished by an account will be gathered in a dedicated tab on the profile page, separating the original content of the feed from material from other creators.

This is what the new instagram repost feature intro screen looks like h/t @alex193a pic.twitter.com/VbwIvRluE6 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 9, 2022

“We’re exploring the ability to reshare posts in Feed — similar to how you can reshare in Stories — so people share what resonates with them, and original creators are credited for their work,” a Meta spokesperson said. TechCrunch website. Tests will start soon with a small number of people.

Reshared posts can be accompanied by a brief comment (like a caption) made by the user — just like Twitter’s “Retweet with comment”. This addition will make it possible to give context to the republished content, making it easier to start discussions on the social network.

Can it change the dynamics of Instagram?

Being able to reshare posts right in Feed is a simple addition on paper, but it has important implications for the social network. By taking a more open approach to sharing content, Instagram is moving closer to the dynamic adopted by platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Instagram Reposts Tab on profiles?! What’s dis Adam? pic.twitter.com/WayWCJGBfx — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 7, 2022

Again, this takes away some of the “personal” aspect of Instagram — the one the user community has asked for in the “original Instagram” campaign. Posts from content creators will not only be displayed by algorithm recommendations, but also by users themselves, possibly infesting the “Favorites” and “Following” tabs with posts that are not necessarily from colleagues, but shared by them.

It is too early, however, to say that the function will significantly interfere with the flow of content on the social network. Currently, sharing posts via Stories is quite useful and facilitates the dissemination of memes, campaigns or any post that draws attention. The addition of “repost to feed” could end up being just as useful.

It’s just a test

In addition, experimentation by Instagram does not guarantee that the feature will be released permanently. The platform will watch the community’s reception to assess the implementation of the feature, and if it is rejected, it is possible that it will go back to the drawer without even being released to everyone.

Source: TechCrunch