Inter renews contract with Mano Menezes until the end of next year

Internacional made official, this afternoon (9), the contract renewal of coach Mano Menezes until the end of next year. Responsible for Colorado’s start of the season, the coach had the situation under way for a few days.

Mano took over Inter at a time of great instability. Alexander Medina started the season and suffered with eliminations in the Copa do Brasil, in Gauchão, he was not doing well in the Sudamericana and debuted with a defeat in the Brazilian.

The 60-year-old coach received the chance to command the team and took Colorado to the finals of the continental competition and is firmly among the first placed in the Brasileirão, totally changing the team’s intentions for the season.

The permanence wins the ‘dance of chairs’ that became the position of coach of Inter. He will be the first manager to finish the season and start the next one since Odair Hellmann, who did so between 2018 and 2019. In the years since, there have always been changes.

“The maintenance of Mano Menezes means the continuity of a work, a project, which has been evolving. This is important in football, to achieve this balance, and to seek, from there, evolution, victories, affirmation in the way of playing, and also a reformulation in the squad and a greater competitive capacity. This is the design and with that we work towards the end of 2022”, said the president Alessandro Barcellos.

“We will fight until the end up there in the Brazilian table, and be able to start 2023 with the work in continuity, coordinated by technical director Paulo Autuori, our executive, William Thomas, and also Mano Menezes with his technical commission. This team has been making our way of playing evolve, and nothing is more correct than to seek continuity in this to start differently 2023, with the commission working, an already more consolidated group and with that we seek results, achievements, titles, which both the fans wait and that we work so hard. We have in Mano Menezes one of the pillars to affirm this work and evolve even more”, he added.

Check Inter’s note

Sport Club Internacional and coach Mano Menezes have reached an agreement for the coach’s permanence in the 2023 season. The new bond extends until December next year. Mano has been in Colorado since April and right at the beginning he amended an unbeaten streak of 14 games. In more than 30 matches under his command, Inter has only four defeats and is in contention for the top positions in the Brazilian Championship, with one of the best attacks.