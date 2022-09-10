iOS 16 will know if the user is using fake AirPods or not

iOS 16 will be able to identify if you are using fake versions of AirPods. The measure is one of the novelties of Apple’s operating system, which was recently announced by the company and promises more customization possibilities, in addition to resources aimed at strengthening the security of the devices.

This time, the new attribute will help people who buy fake products and can’t tell the difference. Thus, the system will display a warning that is very similar to the message shown on the devices when they have some piece of hardware that is not legitimate in their structure. The notification will say the following: