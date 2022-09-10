“It can yield a lot”; Fans approve and Palmeiras ‘hit the hammer’ on Gustavo Scarpa’s replacement

Even knowing that the departure of shirt 14 will be a great loss, the coaching staff seems to have made a choice in Verdão

O palm trees wants to turn the page after the elimination of the Copa Libertadores da América and enter with everything in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, seeking to further increase the difference in relation to the other competitors and manage to lift the cup in 2022. The team led by Abel Ferreira has 7 “fat” points and will face the lantern in the next round, indoors.

Even with several responsibilities still going on on a day-to-day basis, the board did not forget about planning for the next year, so much so that it has already made some strategic hiring, since it knows of exits that must be very felt. The main one, without a doubt, is Gustavo Scarpawho already has a contract signed with Nottingham Forest, from England.

The shirt 14, without a doubt, became one of the most important players, so much so that he missed a tremendous amount in the first leg against Athletico-PR, as he was suspended. However, those who arrived with similar characteristics were Bruno Tabatawhich is gradually being used by the technical committee, precisely to adapt.

As reported by Globo Esporte, the midfielder has been leaving great impressions and should be the replacement for “Scarpinha”, as the Palmeiras call it. With a lot of versatility and ease of doing more than one function from the middle to the front, he even managed to be praised by several fans on social networks in recent games.

It is important to highlight the fact that he was also able to play in the place of Raphael Veiga, who dropped a lot of production after being observed by Tite. For these and other advantages, shirt 27 is gaining space and seeks to adapt as much as possible to Brazilian football.since he built his entire career, since he was 18, in Portugal.