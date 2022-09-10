It went bad, Ceni! São Paulo standout suffers injury and should miss the season

São Paulo managed to qualify for the final of the Copa Sudamericana this Thursday, 08, after beating Atlético-GO, on penalties. In the first leg, the tricolor lost by 3 to 1. In front of a crowded Morumbi, Soberano won by 2 to 0 and, in penalties, went to the decision. He will face Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, in the final.

But for this comparison, Rogério Ceni should not have Gabriel Neves available. The midfielder was injured in the 15th minute of the first half of the match against Dragon.

And the bad news doesn’t stop there: the tendency is for the steering wheel to miss the entire season and only return in 2023. That’s because the São Paulo released a note informing that Gabriel Neves suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee..

As usual, the club did not inform the recovery time. However, as it is a knee ligament injury, the deadline for return must be longer than the period left before the end of the 2022 season.

Gabriel Neves and Sao Paulo

Hired in 2021, the steering wheel took a while to engage in São Paulo. This season he has had more opportunities with Rogério Ceni. In 2022 alone, he played 28 games.