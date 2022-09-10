Jade finalist and try to Slam indito for Brazil

Jade Lanai eliminated the top seed at the US Open in her category Photo: Pete Staples/USTA

New York (USA) – Brazilian representative in the wheelchair tennis tournament at the US Open, the 17-year-old from Brasilia Jade Lanai reached the final of the youth category in New York and seeks an unprecedented title for the country in the modality. Jade surpassed this Friday the North American Maylee Phelps, main seed, by 6/7 (3-7), 6/1 and 6/1.

Coming from a double 6/0 victory over North American Lily Lautenschlager in the first round, Jade will face Japan’s Yuma Takamuro in the final, who beat Britain’s Ruby Bishop by 4/6, 7/5 and 6/3.

In addition, the Brazilian is in the doubles final, alongside Maylee Phelps. They are number 1 in New York and beat Britain’s Ellie Robertson and Japan’s Yuma Takamuro by 6/2 and 7/5. Opponents in the decision will be Ruby Bishop and Lily Lautenschlager.

Jade Lanai is currently number 4 in the youth world ranking of the sport and 57th in the adult category. The young tennis player has already participated in the traditional children’s event Les Petits As, in France, she also defended Brazil in two editions of the World Cup by teams, in Italy last year and in Portugal this year. Two weeks ago, she competed in the Federations Cup at the Paralympic Training Center in São Paulo.

This is the first that a Grand Slam has a youth category in the wheelchair tennis tournament. But Brazil has already been in two Grand Slam finals in the sport, both with the Santa Catarina Ymanitu Silva on clay at Roland Garros. Ymanitu was in the doubles finals in 2019 and 2022 in the Quad division, aimed at players with a disability in at least one upper limb. The 39-year-old from Santa Catarina is ranked number 8 in his division and is one position away from entering the US Open bracket.